CRDB Bank hands over sports gear worth Sh450m for Bunge Bonanza

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank, the main sponsor of this year’s CRDB Bank Bunge Grand Bonanza, has handed over sports equipment and various prizes worth Sh450 million ahead of the event scheduled for June 20, 2026, at John Merlin Secondary School grounds in Dodoma.

Members of Parliament and employees of the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania will compete in a range of sporting disciplines, including football, netball, volleyball, basketball and other games during the annual event.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, CRDB Bank Director of Communications and Managing Director of the CRDB Bank Foundation, TullyEsther Mwambapa, said the bank is proud of its longstanding partnership with Parliament and Members of Parliament, who are among the institution’s key customers through its extensive branch network across the country.

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“Our relationship extends beyond financial services. It is further strengthened through social and community development initiatives, including the Imbeju Programme implemented by the CRDB Bank Foundation, which aims to promote financial literacy, inclusive economic growth and access to capital for Tanzanians,” said Mwambapa.

She noted that the sports bonanza, jointly organised by CRDB Bank and Parliament, serves as an important platform for strengthening ties between Parliament, citizens and the business community.

It also seeks to encourage physical activity as a means of combating non-communicable diseases.

During the ceremony, CRDB Bank handed over football, netball and basketball kits, along with equipment for other sports that will be contested during the event.

The sponsorship package also includes medals and trophies for winners, bringing the total value of the support to Sh450 million.

The bonanza, which reflects CRDB Bank’s continued commitment to promoting sports, public health and collaboration with public institutions, is expected to attract various national leaders.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mussa Azzan Zungu, is expected to officiate the event.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of Parliament, Bunge Bonanza Chairman Festo Sanga said Parliament traditionally organises the event as the Budget Session draws to a close each year. He thanked CRDB Bank for its continued support of the initiative.

To increase public participation, Sanga called on residents of Dodoma and neighbouring areas to attend the event and witness a unique occasion aimed at bringing together legislators, leaders and stakeholders through sports.

“Sports belong to the people. We invite all Tanzanians to come and cheer their Members of Parliament and leaders while learning about the importance of maintaining good health through sports,” he said.