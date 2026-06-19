Relief as CRDB Bank gives lifeline to quintuplet family

Dar es Salaam. Six days after Simon Benjamin Mkwizu and his wife, Victoria, welcomed quintuplets at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), CRDB Bank has stepped in with financial support aimed at helping the family raise the children.

The bank visited the family on Friday, opening bank accounts for the five babies and their parents while also providing additional support intended to strengthen the family’s long-term welfare.

Speaking during the presentation, CRDB Bank Chief Operating Officer Bruce Mwile commended doctors, nurses and health professionals at Muhimbili for ensuring the safe delivery of both the mother and the babies.

“The services provided at Muhimbili National Hospital demonstrate a high level of professionalism, dedication and commitment in protecting the lives of both mother and children,” Mr Mwile said.

He said that while the birth of quintuplets was a blessing for the family, it also brought increased responsibilities in terms of childcare and upbringing.

“CRDB Bank has a responsibility to support this family, and we have come with assistance that we believe will help in raising these children,” he said.

CRDB Bank Chief Operations Officer, Bruce Mwile (right), poses for a group photograph with Simon Benjamin Mkwizu (centre), the father of quintuplets recently born at Muhimbili National Hospital. The bank presented gifts to support the care and upbringing of the children. On the left is Executive Director, Dr Delilah Kimambo of Muhimbili National Hospital.

Through its Youth Banking unit, the bank opened Junior Jumbo accounts for each of the five children and deposited Sh1.5 million into each account.

The mother was also given a Malkia account and financial support worth Sh2.5 million, with Sh1.5 million deposited into the account and Sh1 million set aside to support her business activities.

For the father, who works as a transport officer, the bank opened an iMBEJU account designed for entrepreneurs and provided him with a new three-wheeler taxi (bajaj) to help improve household income. The vehicle also comes with comprehensive insurance cover.

The bank further arranged premium health insurance for Victoria and the five babies, while CRDB’s brokerage unit purchased shares worth Sh500,000 for each child.

In addition, through the iMBEJU programme under the CRDB Bank Foundation, Mr Mkwizu will receive financial literacy and entrepreneurship training.

Mr Mkwizu thanked both Muhimbili and CRDB Bank for the support.

“What CRDB has done is extraordinary. It feels like giving clean drinking water to someone suffering from thirst in the desert,” he said.

Muhimbili National Hospital Executive Director Dr Delilah Kimambo said the accounts opened for the family would create a sustainable way for individuals and institutions wishing to support them.

“Many people want to help the family, but some forms of support may not last long. These accounts will allow those wishing to provide long-term support to contribute directly towards the children’s future,” she said.