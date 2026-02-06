Over 400 Tanzanian firms approved to export produce to China

Arusha. The government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has successfully registered 408 Tanzanian companies in the system of China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC), allowing these firms to export agricultural produce to the Chinese market.

The Chinese market is among the largest and most competitive in the world, where the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and the government of the People’s Republic of China, coordinated the registration of these companies.

Addressing journalists on Friday, February 6, 2026, the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA) director, Prof Joseph Ndunguru, said the registration is a major step for the country and will help increase the value of agricultural produce, boost foreign trade, and strengthen the economy.

He said the companies must comply with plant health requirements, proper use of pesticides, monitoring and inspection procedures before exporting products.

“This registration is part of implementing the Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SPS) and trade agreements between the two countries, aimed at ensuring exported produce meets the plant health, quality and food safety standards demanded by the Chinese market,” said Prof Ndunguru.

He added that the authority will continue regular inspections and monitoring to ensure compliance with national and international standards.

“I call on all stakeholders to continue cooperating and adhering to existing laws, regulations and guidelines to ensure Tanzania fully benefits from Chinese market opportunities. This will increase agricultural exports, boost farmers’ incomes, and contribute to national revenue,” he said.

Prof Ndunguru noted that the authority will continue monitoring and training farmers producing the crops to ensure they meet international market standards and requirements, and avoid pesticide residues.

Earlier, TPHPA manager for market and agricultural products, Dr Mahmoud Sasamalo, listed the produce approved for export, including cocoa, soybeans, avocado, cassava, groundnuts, pepper, cloves, cashew nuts, coffee, peanuts, as well as sunflower and cotton seeds.

He urged traders to follow all legal procedures and warned that violators would face action according to the law.