How WhatsApp masterclasses are solving graduate job crisis

Dar es Salaam. With formal employment opportunities remaining limited, a growing number of unemployed graduates are turning to their own knowledge as a source of income, using WhatsApp to teach skills and earn in ways that were unthinkable just a few years ago.

Across the country, graduates and self-taught professionals are using WhatsApp groups to run paid masterclasses in digital marketing, graphic design, mobile photography, bookkeeping, personal finance and exam preparation.

According to the International Labour Organisation report, Employment and Social Trends 2026, youth unemployment remains a major concern, with 67.3 million young people unemployed worldwide and a further 257 million classified as Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET).

The report further notes that in low and middle-income countries, higher education does not always guarantee better employment outcomes, citing widespread skills mismatches and limited formal job opportunities factors that are pushing many graduates to seek alternative income paths.

Against this backdrop, low cost, digital-led models such as WhatsApp masterclasses are emerging as practical responses to the employment gap, allowing graduates to bypass traditional barriers and convert their skills directly into income.

The appeal lies in its simplicity. Setting up a WhatsApp masterclass requires minimal capital, often just a smartphone, internet access and a skill that others are willing to learn.

Lessons are delivered through voice notes, short videos, PDFs and live discussions, making the model flexible for both learners and facilitators.

“I finished university three years ago and kept applying for jobs, but nothing was coming,” said 26-year-old Neema Joseph, a university graduate who spent years searching unsuccessfully for employment.

“When I joined a paid WhatsApp masterclass on digital marketing, I wasn’t even sure it would work. I paid Sh50,000 for a two-week course on social media management, but what I gained was confidence and practical skills.” She further added that the training immediately opened doors.

“Right now, I manage social media pages for two small businesses. It may not be a big salary, but it is income I created for myself using what I learned. It changed how I see online learning and self-employment,” she said.

On the other side are facilitators, many of them graduates who, after failing to secure formal jobs, decided to monetise their skills.

According to a freelance designer, Abdul Mussa based in Morogoro, said his WhatsApp masterclasses grew out of repeated requests for help.

“People kept asking me how to design posters using Canva, I realised that instead of explaining to one person at a time, I could teach many at once,” he said. He explained how the idea evolved into a steady income stream.

“At first, I was experimenting. Now I run at least two classes a month, and the income helps me pay bills while I continue freelancing,” he explained.

On the other hand, personal finance facilitator Rosemary Ibrahim said WhatsApp allows her to reach unemployed graduates and small traders who are often locked out of formal training programmes.

“Most of my students are graduates trying to survive or small traders who want to manage money better. I’m sharing knowledge I already have, and it’s helping me earn while helping others,” she shared

For some, WhatsApp teaching provides supplementary income rather than full-time employment.

According to Hassan Mohamed, who runs a weekly masterclass on mobile photography, flexibility is what makes the model attractive.

“WhatsApp makes it possible to earn extra income without quitting my job. For unemployed people, it can easily become a starting point before something bigger comes,” he shared.

Tech enthusiast Dominick Dismas said WhatsApp has effectively become an informal learning platform.

“WhatsApp has evolved into a learning management system without people even realizing it,” he said. However, he cautioned that quality and trust remain critical.

“If learners don’t see value, the model collapses. Content structure, consistency and ethical pricing are what separate serious educators from opportunists,” he said.

Mr Dismas added that WhatsApp-based learning is filling a gap left by slow-moving formal institutions.

“Many graduates are academically qualified but lack practical, market-ready skills. These masterclasses respond quickly to market demand, but there is a need for guidance or standards to protect learners,” he said.

Techpreneur Joseph Tumaini said the model holds promise if used responsibly.

“Unemployed graduates can package what they know and earn legally, what’s missing is broader awareness around digital safety, fair pricing and credibility,” he said.

He further warned of risks such as exaggerated claims and unqualified instructors.