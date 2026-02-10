VP backs industry–university solution to unemployment

Dar es Salaam. For years, graduate unemployment has remained one of Tanzania’s most difficult and emotionally charged development challenges.

Every year, universities, colleges and vocational institutions release thousands of young people into a labour market that struggles to absorb them, while employers continue to complain of skills gaps and limited workplace readiness.

On this backdrop, the government has officially launched a national skills–industry collaboration programme, turning a key pledge made by President Samia Suluhu Hassan during her first 100 days in office into concrete action.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, Vice President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi said the success of the programme will depend on how seriously institutions and employers work together to translate policy into practical outcomes.

He outlined three critical pillars that must guide implementation if the initiative is to meaningfully reduce unemployment.

First, he stressed the importance of strong collaboration between higher learning institutions and the private sector, particularly in research and innovation.

“Cooperation in this area is very important in finding joint solutions to social challenges, including the problem of unemployment,” said Dr Nchimbi. “We must ensure there is meaningful collaboration so that our young people acquire relevant and practical skills.”

Secondly, the Vice President called for formal and well-structured partnerships between education institutions and employers to guarantee quality industrial training and exposure for students.

“Ensure that there are clear and effective formal partnerships among you, so that our youth receive proper practical training that prepares them for the world of work,” he said.

Thirdly, Dr Nchimbi urged universities and colleges to keep pace with rapid technological changes in teaching and learning. He noted that ongoing curriculum and education policy reforms are aimed at ensuring graduates at all levels are employable and adaptable to changing labour market demands.

He also linked the programme to broader national development strategies aimed at reducing unemployment, emphasising that government targets will only be achieved if implementation moves beyond plans and meetings to tangible action.

“This joint programme provides a practical pathway to achieving the government’s employment goals, but only if we implement it in a serious and results-oriented manner,” he said.

The initiative has been developed through extensive engagement with employers across sectors. According to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, 33 industrial advisory committees have already been formed to guide training relevance.

In addition, 50 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) have been signed between VETA and industries, more than 250 MoUs between higher learning institutions and industries, and 76 MoUs between technical colleges and industrial players.

The nationalisation of the programme builds on earlier efforts by institutions such as the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), which had already begun piloting industry-linked training and structured internships. Analysts say government ownership now gives the initiative scale, policy backing and sustainability.

Experts argue that the move directly addresses the long-standing skills mismatch that has fuelled graduate unemployment. Studies by the World Bank and local labour market surveys consistently show that many graduates lack practical skills demanded by employers, despite rising enrolment in higher education.

From the employer’s side, Mr Seif Seif, Director of Superdoll, Mtibwa Sugar and Kagera Sugar, shared practical experience of integrating students into industrial settings.

“For some time now, we have been taking university students and integrating them directly into our factories, and in the end they become much stronger employees,” he said. “So far, more than 400 graduates have benefited from this approach.”

He noted that it costs the company about $50,000 to practically train one graduate to the required standard, but said the investment is worthwhile.

“This is not an issue for us because we want to be excellent, and at the same time contribute to employment for Tanzanians,” he said, adding that the company has signed agreements with UDSM and Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA).

Mr Seif emphasised that addressing graduate unemployment is a shared responsibility.

“It is our collective duty to develop strong human capital for the benefit of Tanzania,” he said. “What we need is an enabling environment that motivates the private sector to play an even bigger role in solving this challenge.”