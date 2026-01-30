Tanzania rolls out broad plan to tackle graduate unemployment

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The Government has unveiled a wide-ranging strategy aimed at expanding employment opportunities for university and college graduates through large-scale strategic projects, small and medium-sized industries, and innovation programmes.

The Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations), Ms Rahma Kisuo, revealed the measures in Parliament on Friday, January 30, 2026, while responding to a question from Special Seats Member of Parliament (MP) Regina Malima on how the government plans to create more jobs for graduates.

Ms Kisuo said thousands of jobs have already been generated through major national development projects implemented in recent years, many of which have absorbed graduates from diverse academic backgrounds.

She told Parliament that more than 35,000 jobs were created during the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), while over 10,000 jobs were generated under the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

Another 10,000 jobs were provided through the construction of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, alongside more than 1,500 jobs at the Msalato International Airport project in Dodoma.

In addition, she said more than 1,500 jobs were created through the construction of the JPM Bridge (Kigongo–Busisi), while over 3,000 jobs resulted from the expansion of the Dar es Salaam Port.

Beyond infrastructure projects, Ms Kisuo said the government is strengthening employability through skills development and work-experience programmes.

She revealed that 29,902 graduates of different education levels have benefited from internship opportunities, while 19,075 workers have received skills upgrading in sectors such as hospitality, mining, transport, agriculture and agro-processing under the National Skills Development Programme.

“These initiatives aim to equip beneficiaries with skills that match labour market demands,” she noted.

He further said the government has developed National Guidelines for Practical Training for Graduates to standardise the provision of internships and workplace training across both the public and private sectors.

In addition, a 2025 Public Service Volunteering Guideline has been prepared to establish a formal framework for recruiting and managing young volunteers in public institutions.