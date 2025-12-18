Govt averts Sh400m loss after impounding contraband cooking oil

Dar es Salaam. The government has seized cooking oil packed in 23,755 20-litre containers that were allegedly smuggled into Tanzania mainland.

The government would have lost over Sh400 million in tax revenue had the oil been distributed in the market.

TRA Commissioner General Yusuph Mwenda revealed yesterday that only about 5,000 containers that were imported through Kunduchi Port in Dar es Salaam had proper documentation.

After inspecting the consignment at in Ubungo, where it had been concealed, Mr Mwenda urged traders to comply with import regulations, warning that smuggling undermines the economy.

“Smuggled goods reduce government revenue and weaken the growth of local industries,” he said, adding that uninspected goods may also pose serious health risks to consumers.

TRA Commissioner for Customs Juma Hassan explained that imported goods fall into two categories: those requiring permits, such as food and medicines and those that do not, such as clothing.

“Regardless of the category, all goods must pass through official ports and follow established procedures. Failure to do so violates the law and poses risks to national security and public safety,” he said.

TRA Commissioner for Tax Investigations Hashim Mgoda said the consignment was seized after information was provided by members of the public.

“Upon investigation, we found that no taxes had been paid. This was a one-day patrol and when procedures are not followed, the goods are seized and confiscated and the importer is required to pay a fine equivalent to 50 percent of the tax due,” he said.

Meanwhile, following the seizure, citizens have called for a review of the conduct of officials at small ports, including Kunduchi, accusing them of obstructing business activities.

Speaking separately, residents and port workers claim that services at Kunduchi Port have been disrupted by officials who allegedly select which traders they work with. This practice, they say, has discouraged traders from offloading cargo at the port, depriving many workers of employment opportunities.

Expressing his frustration, Mr Salum Athuman said residents had lost trust in TRA officials at the port, alleging that their conduct was driving workers into poverty.

“The bureaucracy at this port has forced many traders to offload their goods elsewhere. As a result, the port now operates only about once a month,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, Mr Mwenda reassured residents that the authority serves all traders without discrimination.