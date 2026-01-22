NBC pledges stronger partnerships to drive inclusive growth

Tanga. The National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with key stakeholders to accelerate Tanzania’s economic growth through inclusive, innovative and demand-driven financial solutions.

The commitment aligns with the bank’s broader strategy to support the government’s agenda of building a competitive and inclusive economy by expanding access to affordable, customer-centric financial services for individuals and institutions across various sectors.

NBC managing director Mr Theobald Sabi reiterated the bank’s position yesterday during a visit by the deputy minister for Finance, Mr Laurent Luswetula, to NBC’s exhibition pavilion at the Usagara Grounds in Tanga, where the National Financial Services Week (NFSW) exhibitions are under way.

NBC is among the main sponsors of the event, which was officially inaugurated by the deputy minister.

Addressing visitors, Mr Sabi said the bank continues to design and refine its products and services to respond to the evolving needs of diverse customer groups.

These include retail and corporate banking, financing for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), agricultural, commercial and industrial loans, as well as specialised financial services for institutions and strategic development projects.

“Sustainable economic growth is anchored on strong, resilient and inclusive financial systems. At NBC, we are committed to providing customer-focused financial solutions through advanced digital banking platforms, affordable credit facilities and professional advisory services to enable our clients to grow and enhance productivity,” he said.

Mr Sabi added that NBC has invested heavily in financial technologies to expand access to banking services, particularly in rural and underserved areas, while also strengthening cooperation with the Government in implementing national development policies and programmes.

In his remarks, Mr Luswetula commended financial institutions, including NBC, for their contribution to strengthening Tanzania’s financial sector and supporting inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

“The government encourages financial institutions to introduce products and services that have a direct and tangible impact on citizens’ lives. We are encouraged to see increased investment in digital financial services and financing of productive sectors,” he said.