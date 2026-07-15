New tobacco seeds boost productivity for Tabora farmers

Tabora. Tobacco farmers in Tabora Region are reporting improved yields and higher incomes following the introduction of registered seed varieties by Alliance One Tobacco Tanzania Limited.

The Alliance One Varieties (AOV), including AOV 212, AOV 405 and AOV 815, are proprietary tobacco seeds developed by Alliance One International. Farmers say the varieties have delivered higher yields, better leaf quality, stronger disease resistance and improved drought tolerance compared with traditional varieties such as RG 17 and K326.

Mr Bora Maona, a farmer from Igwisi Primary Cooperative Society in Kaliua District, said trials using the new seeds had significantly improved his production.

He said after adopting the AOV varieties during the 2023/24 season, he recorded higher yields and better income compared with traditional seeds.

“Traditional seeds produced about 1,350 kilogrammes per hectare, while AOV varieties have the potential to produce between 3,000 and 3,500 kilogrammes per hectare,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Mija, a farmer from Uyui District, said the new varieties produced more leaves per plant, resulting in higher output and improved returns.

Alliance One Agricultural Extension Officer for Kaliua, Ms Gaudencia Mwilabuba, said the seeds were introduced after extensive research aimed at improving farmers’ productivity and livelihoods.

She said field trials conducted at Tanzania Tobacco Research Institute (TORITA) centres in Tumbi, Mtanila and Kahama produced encouraging results, with yields reaching 3,275 kilogrammes per hectare.

“These varieties offer higher productivity and improved disease resistance, which contributes to increased farmer incomes, improved rural livelihoods and supports economic growth through higher agricultural output and export potential,” she said.

TORITA researcher Ms Magdalena Raphael confirmed that the AOV varieties had performed well during three years of trials.

The introduction of the improved seeds is part of efforts to modernise tobacco farming in Tanzania. Industry stakeholders say higher yields and improved leaf quality could strengthen the country’s position in global tobacco markets, increase export earnings and boost government revenue from agriculture.