The cost of cold: How dropping temperatures hiked egg prices in Tanzania

Iringa. A seasonal drop in egg production triggered by cold weather has driven up prices across key markets in Iringa Region as poultry farmers grapple with reduced laying rates.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister publication, Mwananchi, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, traders said the supply deficit began in wholesale and retail markets, where daily egg volumes have fallen far short of consumer demand.

This situation has increased competition to obtain the commodity, causing prices to rise rapidly.

Poultry farmers said that the cold period usually affects modern egg production, especially where the rearing environment and chicken feed nutrition have not been improved to cope with these weather changes.

"During this cold period, we have seen modern egg production decrease compared to normal. Chickens do not lay at their previous rate, while food and care costs remain high, and this situation has affected modern egg availability and contributed to market price changes," said Ms Judith Kipangula.

She said that due to this situation, the number of modern eggs produced daily has been decreasing compared to previous months.

Regional wholesalers report that a tray of modern eggs, which previously fetched between Sh7,000 and Sh9,000, now costs between Sh8,500 and Sh11,000 due to the supply squeeze.

On the retail side, one egg is sold for between Sh400 and Sh500, forcing some consumers to reduce their purchases or seek an alternative to the product in daily use.

Some traders say that despite the price increase, their profits have not risen significantly because they also buy eggs at high costs from suppliers, while customers are starting to reduce purchases due to rising prices.

"The egg business was much better in previous months compared to now; we are barely getting by under these difficult conditions," said an egg vendor at Semtema market in Iringa, Mr Joseph Nzigilwa.

Citizens in the region also explained that the rising price of modern eggs increases the cost of living, especially for families relying on eggs as an important nutritional source due to their easy availability and nutritional value.

"For some here, morning tea without modern eggs is impossible, but now prices have risen, so we think it is better not to eat them or eat occasionally," said Iringa Municipality resident, Ms Agnesa Chota.

According to some consumers, the price difference from previous months has forced them to change consumption patterns, with others buying fewer eggs than they did previously.

Furthermore, livestock sector stakeholders in Iringa explained that weather changes can affect poultry production if measures to improve shed environments, feed nutrition, and veterinary health services are not taken in time.

"Due to this situation, there is a great need to continue providing education to farmers on modern farming techniques that can help reduce the impacts of various seasons and ensure modern egg production remains at levels that meet market demands," said Iringa region livestock officer, Mr Zakaria Mwanuke.