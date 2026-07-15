State attorneys trained to manage strategic contracts in Tanzania

Arusha. State attorneys have been urged to build their capacity to manage strategic contracts and tackle emerging technological challenges, including the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), as part of implementing the National Development Vision 2050 and protecting the interests of both the nation and investors.

The call was made on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, by Attorney-General Hamza Johari when opening the third capacity-building training session for state attorneys from ministries, independent government departments, government agencies, and local government authorities (RS & LGAs) across the country.

The training aims to boost efficiency and sharpen skills across various legal aspects.

Mr Johari said technological advancement, particularly the rapid growth of AI, has introduced complex challenges, including misinformation, cybercrime, and data security vulnerabilities, meaning state attorneys must continuously develop their capacity to ensure legal systems keep pace with these changes.

He noted that the government officially commenced the implementation of the Vision 2050 on July 1 this year, tasking state attorneys with the duty to ensure that laws, policies, and legal systems align with the goals of transforming Tanzania into an upper-middle-income, competitive, inclusive, and sustainable nation.

"We do not want state attorneys to be mere spectators in implementing the National Development Vision 2050. We want you to be champions of change and the bridge to achieving national goals through excellent laws, professional legal advice, and robust contract management," said Mr Johari.

He explained that excellent laws and sound contracts form the foundation of public welfare and economic development, meaning attorneys must continue upgrading their capacity in a way that considers global economic shifts, international trade, technological advances, and geopolitics to offer advice meeting current demands.

He added that nearly 70 percent of the resources expected to facilitate the Vision's implementation are projected to come from the private sector, making public-private partnerships (PPPs) a key area requiring legal experts capable of managing strategic contracts while protecting the interests of both the nation and investors.

Mr Johari said the training also covers topics on international politics, cybersecurity, and dispute resolution to enable state attorneys to provide legal advice that protects national interests.

Chief Parliamentary Draftsman Onorious Njole said the training is part of the government's strategy to continue building capacity for attorneys and legal officers, enabling them to tackle emerging challenges in today's working environment and ensure legal services are delivered with the highest level of professionalism.

He said the training has brought together over 350 state attorneys to boost their professional capacity to become catalysts for the Vision's implementation.

The director of coordination and legal advisory services at the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), State Attorney Neema Ringo, said state attorneys hold a unique position in facilitating the Vision because they are the experts managing the interpretation and implementation of laws that lay the groundwork for development projects and protect national interests.

"You have a unique role in facilitating the Vision, and you are the ones laying the legal foundation that enables the execution of development projects and protects national interests, so this training builds your capacity to perform this duty more effectively," said Ms Ringo.