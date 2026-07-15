Traders suffer heavy losses in Tanzania’s Kahama fire

Kahama. A fierce morning fire gutted 32 market stalls and disrupted 36 local timber traders after breaking out at 6 am of Wednesday, July 15, 2026, within Zongomela Ward's Dodoma Industrial Area in the Shinyanga Region.

Kahama District Fire and Rescue Force commander Stanley Luhwago said the actual cause of the blaze remains unknown.

He confirmed there were no casualties or injuries, adding that investigations are now underway to establish what triggered the destructive inferno.

“We have successfully brought the fire under control, securing the entire area. Since these workshops process flammable timber, the flames spread rapidly, but they are fully extinguished,” he said.

“We will only withdraw once we are completely satisfied that the entire site is now secure,” added Commander Luhwago.

He appealed members of the public to report such incidents promptly through emergency hotline 114 so that response could be quick to salvage valuable property, and prevent further damage.

Affected stall owner Michael Magoso recounted: “I was first alerted via phone at around 6 am while at home, but by the time I rushed to the scene, everything had already been completely reduced to smouldering ashes.”

“I co-owned this stall with my younger brother, hosting 10 tenants. I lost three machines, a planer, cutter, and shaper. In total, 13 machines were destroyed here. I had an active contract to manufacture furniture for a client, and all raw materials have been completely burnt,” he added.

Security guard Kurwa Marko explained that he and his colleagues spotted the fire during a routine patrol, immediately raising the alarm to other leaders while attempting to contain the spreading flames.

“During our rounds, we noticed flames inside one of the stalls. We immediately alerted the authorities, and the fire brigade arrived shortly afterwards. We still do not know the actual cause,” added Mr Marko.