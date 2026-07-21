New TRA recruits warned against corruption, indiscipline

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Deputy Commissioner General Mcha Hassan Mcha has warned 243 newly recruited employees against compromising integrity and professional ethics, urging them to adhere to the law and established procedures in carrying out their duties.

He said integrity, professionalism and public service ethics would be critical in enabling the new employees to contribute effectively to TRA’s mandate of collecting government revenue.

Mr Mcha made the remarks on Monday, July 20, 2026, at the Institute of Tax Administration (ITA) in Dar es Salaam while opening a 10-day induction programme for the new employees, who were recruited from various departments.

He urged the recruits to remain committed, professional and results-oriented while focusing on the authority’s objectives.

“TRA is the backbone of our country. Commitment, professionalism and working towards achieving set targets are key to the success of our nation. As you work, remain focused on government revenue collection,” he said.

Mr Mcha also cautioned the recruits against being driven by greed in the course of their duties, urging them instead to uphold TRA’s core values, vision and strategic direction.

Commissioner for Domestic Taxes Michael Muhoja urged the recruits to maintain integrity at all times, warning that failure to uphold ethical standards could cost them their jobs.

He said the Domestic Taxes Department had a broad mandate and that the recruitment of new employees would strengthen TRA’s capacity and improve operational efficiency.

Mr Muhoja also urged the new employees to be prepared to work anywhere in the country, including upcountry regions, saying they should not resist postings outside Dar es Salaam.

“If you are posted to work in the regions, do not refuse to go. Some people, when posted upcountry, suddenly start suffering from serious illnesses, you hear them saying they have kidney problems. When I joined the service 26 years ago, I was posted to Ngara in Kagera Region, and today I am here. So, don't be afraid when you are assigned to work upcountry,” he said.

The Director of Human Resources and Administration, Jonathan Kabengwe, said the recruits would undergo 10 days of training, followed by a further three-week programme and an assessment examination.