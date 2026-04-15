NHC, tenants at odds over 90-day eviction notice

Arusha. A dispute has emerged between the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and its tenants here in the city after the state-owned developer issued a 90-day notice requiring them to vacate properties earmarked for redevelopment.

About 90 tenants living and operating businesses in NHC houses along Nyamezi and Sokoine streets have been asked to leave between April 1 and June 30 to pave the way for a modern real estate project.

However, the tenants argue that the notice period is too short, given their long stay in the area, some spanning more than four decades, and are calling for an extension to at least 18 months to enable them to secure alternative premises.

“We are ready to comply with the law and vacate, but the time given is too short considering how long we have been here. It is not easy to find both business and residential premises within this period. We ask NHC to consider a more humane approach and grant us more time,” said one tenant, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The area slated for redevelopment comprises about 40 commercial shops and 50 residential units in the city centre, making it a key location for small businesses and long-term residents.

Another tenant, who runs a retail shop, said the abrupt relocation risks disrupting business operations and could lead to financial losses.

“I obtained goods on credit expecting to repay suppliers through sales. If I am forced to move within this short period, I may fail to meet my obligations, and that will affect both me and those I owe,” the tenant said.

NHC Arusha Regional Manager, Mr Nistas Mvungi, declined to comment on the matter, referring inquiries to the corporation’s head office.

In response, NHC’s Head of Public Relations, Mr Muungano Saguya, said the redevelopment project is intended to modernise the area in line with the growth and status of Arusha City, with long-term benefits for tenants and the wider public.

He said the corporation’s projects are designed to provide improved business environments and that current tenants would be given priority once the development is completed.

“When NHC undertakes redevelopment of its properties, whether in Arusha, Dodoma or Dar es Salaam, the law requires a minimum notice of 30 days under the Rent Restriction Act of 1999. By issuing a 90-day notice, we are going beyond the legal requirement to give tenants sufficient time to relocate,” he said.

Mr Saguya added that, under existing tenancy agreements, the corporation has the authority to terminate contracts where necessary in pursuit of broader development interests.