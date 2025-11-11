Over 200 transport experts trained in Kaizen, passenger safety

Dar es Salaam. More than 200 local transport sector experts have undergone training focused on agency operations, customer care, passenger safety, workplace discipline, occupational health and safety, as well as the Kaizen model—a continuous improvement approach aimed at enhancing efficiency and service quality.

The Kaizen approach, a Japanese philosophy, promotes continuous improvement through small, incremental changes made by all employees to enhance processes, quality, and efficiency.

It emphasises a mindset of “change for the better” and the active involvement of everyone within an organisation.

Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (Dart) Acting Operations Manager, Mr Joseph Lubilo, said in a statement that the training seeks to equip officers employed by Mofat Bus Company with the necessary skills to manage passenger services effectively and maintain high levels of professionalism.

“As you are aware, we have begun training our newly recruited Mofat personnel who will be providing services on the new buses. The buses are new, the route is new, and the employees are new.

" We therefore found it important to take them through the responsibilities they are expected to fulfill, especially in supervising the proper delivery of services to passengers,” he said.

The initiative is part of Dart’s wider efforts to strengthen service delivery across the transport sector.

Mr Lubilo noted that once the training is completed, Dart will be responsible for monitoring and inspecting the officers to ensure that they perform their duties in line with the signed contract.

“After understanding their responsibilities, we will have the opportunity to visit and assess them to ensure they are working according to the terms of the agreement,” he added.

According to Dart, the two-day training programme targets newly recruited officers who will operate along the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Phase Two corridor, which runs from the city centre to Mbagala.