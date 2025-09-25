Puma Energy enters CNG market with first hybrid retail station

Dar es Salaam. Puma Energy has made its debut in Tanzania’s compressed natural gas (CNG) business with the launch of its first hybrid retail station in the city, marking a major step in diversifying the country’s fuel mix.

The facility – the first of its kind for the company – offers CNG alongside petrol, diesel, LPG, lubricants and supermarket services, positioning the company as a key player in the country’s shift to cleaner, more efficient fuels.

The station located at Tangi Bovu on Bagamoyo Road, was inaugurated by the Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Felchesmi Mramba, who commended the company for its investment in infrastructure that supports the government’s energy diversification agenda.

“This CNG station demonstrates how strategic partnerships can accelerate our transition toward cleaner energy. It is a milestone that reflects the government’s commitment to sustainability,” Mr Mramba said.

The hybrid station has an installed capacity of one million standard cubic feet per day (MMScfd) and can serve up to 50 natural gas-powered vehicles per hour.

It is equipped with two high-flow dispensers, a Canadian-made 250 HP compressor with a 1,200 Sm³/hr capacity, and 4,000-litre cascade storage banks to ensure uninterrupted supply even during peak demand.

Speaking at the launch, Puma Energy Tanzania managing director Fatma Abdallah described the project as a turning point for the company and the country’s fuel retail sector.

“This hybrid station brings together the best technology and services to offer CNG alongside traditional fuels. It reflects our ambition to deliver trusted solutions that reduce carbon emissions while expanding convenience for customers.

And this is just the beginning – we plan to open more CNG stations before the end of the year,” she said.

Puma Energy officials noted that the project also represents a long-term commitment to safety, reliability and investment in cleaner transport solutions for Tanzania.

Acting Ambassador of the Embassy of Canada in Tanzania, Ms Carol Mundle, praised the use of Canadian technology in the project, calling it a testament to international collaboration.

“This is a true reflection of how cooperation can deliver solutions that not only drive innovation but also support Tanzania’s sustainable development agenda,” Ms Mundle said.

Tanzania is home to 57.54 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas resources and negotiations are ongoing for development of an export terminal – the liquefied natural gas plant.