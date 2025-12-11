Tanzania’s Amsons Group, Zambian firm partner for $900m power projects

Lusaka. A Tanzanian and pan-African energy and industrial conglomerate, Amsons Group, has entered into a major strategic partnership with Zambia’s Exergy Africa Limited to jointly develop 1,300 megawatts of new power generation projects at a combined investment of $900 million.

The partnership will see the two companies develop 1,000MW of solar power and 300MW of coal-fired generation, in what is positioned as a transformative boost to Zambia’s national energy security, industrial growth and cross-border energy cooperation within Southern and Eastern Africa.

According to the parties, the collaboration brings together Exergy’s local expertise and Amsons Group’s extensive regional infrastructure platform to establish a strong, bankable pipeline of power projects aligned with Zambia’s long-term energy demand.

Speaking in Lusaka during the signing ceremony held on Tuesday, December 9, Amsons Group Chief Executive Officer, Edha Nahdi, said the agreement reflects the company’s commitment to supporting Zambia’s economic and industrial development.

“Zambia is a strategic growth market for us and through this partnership, we are bringing our regional energy infrastructure, logistics capability and clean energy investments to support Zambia’s development, industrialisation and power stability,” he said.

Exergy Africa Limited director, Ms Monica Musonda, hailed the partnership as a significant milestone in Africa’s push towards stronger regional energy integration and improved power reliability.

“This partnership represents a major commitment to Zambia’s power sector and industrial future. By partnering with a group that already operates at scale across multiple African markets, we are positioned to move faster, reduce project risk, and deliver reliable power where it is needed most,” she said.

Through the planned investments, the partners aim to boost Zambia’s generation capacity, enhance grid stability for key industrial sectors, unlock new manufacturing and mining opportunities and support long-term job creation and economic resilience.

Zambia’s Minister of Energy, Mr Makozo Chikote, who witnessed the signing, commended the initiative, saying it demonstrates investor confidence in the country’s energy sector and aligns with the government’s multi-source strategy aimed at strengthening both public and private sector participation. “This partnership will result in 500MW of new solar capacity added to the grid within 18 months. In 24 months, the full complement of 300MW of coal and the entire 1,000MW of clean solar will have been installed, effectively moving Zambia into a surplus power generation status,” he said.

Amsons Group currently operates across Tanzania, Kenya, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia, supporting more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs. Its energy portfolio includes 60 million litres of petroleum storage capacity at the Port of Dar es Salaam, substantial bulk fuel trading operations across Southern Africa, and one of East Africa’s largest private logistics fleets comprising over 800 trucks.

This extensive infrastructure, the company notes, will enable reliable fuel supply for thermal generation, rapid mobilisation of equipment for power plant construction, and long-term cross-border logistics security, while also supporting Zambia’s clean energy ambitions.

Beyond infrastructure development, the partnership is also designed to deliver sustained social and economic value to Zambian communities, alongside commercial returns.

Amsons Group is a diversified energy and industrial conglomerate operating across Tanzania, Kenya, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia. Its core businesses span fuel distribution, LPG, cement manufacturing, concrete production, flour milling, logistics, packaging, real estate, and electronics assembly. With over 10,000 jobs created and one of East Africa’s largest private logistics fleets, the Group plays a key role in regional infrastructure and economic development.

Exergy Africa Limited (EAL) is an investment holding and management company focused on the energy sector in East and Southern Africa.

It invests in, develops, and supports the growth of energy companies across the value chain, including power trading, generation, distribution, and supply.