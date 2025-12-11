Travellers urged to embrace digital tickets to curb festive season fare hikes

Dar es Salaam. Long-distance bus passengers have been encouraged to make full use of the Centralised Ticketing System (CeTS) as authorities move to curb fare exploitation that typically peaks during the festive season.

The system, widely known as Safari Tiketi, is a government-approved digital platform designed to promote transparency, enhance accountability among operators, and improve the overall passenger experience.

Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) Director General Habibu Suluo said in a statement that the reminder was part of broader efforts to strengthen transport services ahead of the busy end-of-year travel period.

“Passengers are reminded that they can verify their ticket payments through the Latra App, available on both the Play Store and App Store, and report any concerns free of charge via the toll-free numbers 0800 110019 or 0800 110020,” he noted.

Mr Suluo said recent inspections had uncovered dishonest individuals issuing unofficial paper tickets and charging unlawfully inflated fares.

“Our inspections have shown that some people are masquerading as authorised ticket agents. They walk around carrying dozens of tickets from various bus companies, which they then resell at higher prices. They also direct passengers to buses they know nothing about,” he said.

He emphasised the need for passengers to ensure that all essential travel details are captured on their tickets, including the passenger’s name, bus number, travel date and time, departure and destination points, fare paid, operator contact information, and an official ticket number.

During the inspections, one passenger, Ms Upendo Nestory—who had been overcharged—expressed gratitude for Latra’s timely intervention during a period when many travellers are particularly vulnerable.

“I’m very happy that you came to help us. Honestly, we passengers have suffered for a long time. We often paid inflated fares because we didn’t know what steps to take, especially when we were in a hurry to travel,” she said.