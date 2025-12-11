Businesses rebound after one-day shutdown, traders express relief

Dar es Salaam. Commercial activity across Tanzania began to slowly rebound yesterday, with businesses expressing cautious optimism after a dramatic slowdown on December 9, when streets in major urban centres—including the normally bustling Dar es Salaam—fell silent over protest fears.

There had been potential protest on Tuesday that coincided with Tanzanian Mainland Independence Day although the police banned the move, calling it unlawful.

The government further advised that all citizens who do not have pressing obligations on December 9, 2025 should use the day for rest.

“The citizens are encouraged to celebrate the day at home, except for those whose duties require them to be at their workplaces as directed by their respective leaders,” Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba announced on Monday.

Following such circumstances, the Independence Day saw streets of major cities largely empty as police and soldiers blocked the planned anti-government demonstrations.

Retailers, transporters and market operators said that although the one-day paralysis had caused significant financial strain, the swift resumption of movement and trading on December 10 has restored confidence that normalcy will return ahead of the festive period.

The disruption, driven by reduced transport services, the absence of upcountry shoppers and a general decision by the public to stay at home, had impacted both retail and cargo operations. But business owners reported an immediate improvement once streets reopened.

Kariakoo traders, who had seen their busiest commercial district come to a standstill, said the return of customers yesterday offered relief after a day of heavy losses.

“We were told to stay home unless our duties required us outside,” said trader Mwinyi Abdalah.

“However, banks will not understand that we closed for a day because the whole country stayed at home. Today, we have opened, and customers have begun coming back. It gives us hope that business will stabilize,” he said.

Mr Abdalah noted that December is usually a peak sales period ahead of Christmas, and traders were concerned that a longer disruption would have affected their ability to meet both business and household commitments, including school expenses in January.

“The good thing is that people are returning, and transport is improving. That means our customers from outside Dar es Salaam will also start coming back,” Mr Abdallah added.

Dar es Salaam Business Community chairman Yusuph Omari Yenga said activity yesterday rose noticeably compared to the previous day, when traders stayed away from the city centre.

“People were very cautious on December 9, especially those from outside the city who postponed their trips,” he said. “But today we have seen movement picking up, and that is encouraging.”





Ports and cargo flows regain momentum

At the port, operations continued uninterrupted, and officials confirmed that the slowdown on December 9 stemmed from reduced cargo collection rather than any operational shutdown.

“Ships continued to be served and cargo handling was active,” said Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) director general Plasduce Mbossa.

“The disruptions came because some people did not come to pick up their cargo. It was not because the port was closed,” he said.

The Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (TAFFA) also affirmed that Independence Day did not halt planned activities. Executive secretary Liston Goodluck said port operations had been pre-arranged and moved ahead as scheduled.

“There were no restrictions for anyone without outstanding obligations, and storage-charge waivers were available where appropriate,” he said.

Shipping agent Daniel Malongo, however, noted that the brief slowdown in cargo movement created immediate losses along the supply chain.

“Vessels operated as usual, but clearing agents did not release cargo. That pause affected everyone,” he said.

He added that agents had resumed work yesterday, and movement was slowly returning to normal.





Signs of recovery

At Mabibo Fresh Food Market—one of Dar es Salaam’s busiest produce hubs—traders reported that supply disruptions seen on December 9 were easing as transport resumed.

Avocado broker Juma Mshamu said produce remained plentiful at farm level, but transport delays had temporarily pushed retail prices up to Sh3,000 per fruit, from Sh1,500. Wholesale prices also rose but are expected to stabilise as more trucks resume deliveries.

“Trucks are now on the road again, and we expect more produce to arrive today and tomorrow,” he said.

Banana broker Joyce Emmanuel reported similar trends. Supply dropped as farmers and truck owners hesitated to transport produce, but she confirmed that deliveries resumed yesterday.

“A bunch that normally sells for Sh40,000 went for Sh30,000–Sh35,000 during the disruption because buyers were few,” she said. “But now we are seeing both supply and demand picking up.”

The market manager Geoffrey Mbamba said trading activities were returning to normal.

“I encourage the public to visit the market. Security is stable and produce continues to arrive daily,” he said.

Normally, Mabibo receives more than 20 banana trucks daily, alongside potatoes and other produce, according to the manager. Traders believe that with transport stabilising, supply and pricing will normalise quickly.





Short-term impact

Independent economic analyst Oscar Mkude said the biggest impact of the one-day shutdown was felt by self-employed individuals who rely on daily earnings.

“For them the effects were immediate,” he said. “But as long as activity continues to improve, the economic impact will be short-lived.”

He warned, however, that repeated disruptions could have long-term consequences for supply chains and government revenue.