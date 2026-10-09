Tanzania’s combined GDP reaches Sh243.3 trillion ($92 billion) after rebasing

Dar es Salaam. The size of Tanzania’s economy has effectively expanded by about Sh6.2 trillion after the government updated national accounts to reflect changes in the structure of economic activity, according to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

The latest GDP rebasing exercise raised Mainland Tanzania’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) for 2025 to Sh234.104 trillion, from Sh230.073 trillion under the previous statistical series. The combined nominal GDP of Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar reached Sh243.346 trillion in 2025.

The figures were released by the BoT’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its statement issued yesterday after its October 7 meeting.

The rebasing involved changing the base year used to calculate GDP from 2015 to 2019, allowing national accounts to better capture changes in the economy and the relative contribution of different sectors.

The review also covered Zanzibar, where nominal GDP for 2025 increased to Sh9.242 trillion, from Sh7.029 trillion under the previous series.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Office of the Chief Government Statistician also harmonised national accounts data, enabling the compilation of GDP and related indicators for the United Republic of Tanzania.

The new figures come as the economy maintains strong growth momentum despite external pressures, including elevated global commodity prices and geopolitical tensions.

“Based on the revised series, both economies maintained strong growth momentum in 2026,” the committee stated.

According to the MPC, Mainland Tanzania’s economy grew by six percent in the first quarter of 2026 and is estimated to have expanded by more than six percent in both the second and third quarters. Growth has been supported by financial services, industrial production, infrastructure investment and social services.

Zanzibar’s economy grew by 6.7 percent in the first quarter, with growth estimated to have exceeded seven percent in each of the following two quarters, driven mainly by tourism, construction and irrigation projects.

The central bank said the outlook remained favourable, although global commodity prices, supply-chain disruptions and possible El Niño-related shocks could weigh on growth.

The MPC also maintained the Central Bank Rate (CBR) at 6.25 percent for the quarter ending December 2026, saying the current monetary policy stance remained appropriate to contain inflationary pressures while supporting economic activity.

Mainland inflation rose to 4.3 percent in August, from an average of 4.1 percent in the quarter ending June, mainly due to higher global oil prices, which pushed up domestic fuel and transport costs.

Despite the increase, inflation remained within the medium-term target range of three to five percent.

The BoT said private-sector credit growth remained strong, averaging 32.5 percent in the quarter ending September, while non-performing loans stood at 2.5 percent in August, below the five percent tolerable threshold.

Foreign exchange reserves also remained above $6 billion, providing 4.3 months of import cover in September, above the national minimum requirement of four months.