Tanzania’s combined GDP reaches Sh243.3 trillion ($92 billion) after rebasing

Dar es Salaam. The size of Tanzania’s economy has effectively expanded by about Sh6.2 trillion after the government updated national accounts to reflect changes in the structure of economic activity, according to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).
The latest GDP rebasing exercise raised Mainland Tanzania’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) for 2025 to Sh234.104 trillion, from Sh230.073 trillion under the previous statistical series. The combined nominal GDP of Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar reached Sh243.346 trillion in 2025.