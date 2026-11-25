Think about how often you come across advice while scrolling through social media. It could be someone explaining how to manage anxiety, recommending supplements, sharing skincare routines, discussing nutrition or offering financial advice.

The person sounds knowledgeable. They explain things confidently, have thousands of followers and their comment section is full of people agreeing with them. You might even save the post because the information sounds useful.

But how much do you actually know about the person sharing it? Have they studied the subject? Do they have relevant professional experience? Where are they getting their information from?

These are important questions, especially now that social media has become one of the places we turn to when we want answers.

There is no denying that these platforms have made information more accessible. You can learn about subjects you might never have explored otherwise, hear different perspectives and connect with people who have experience in areas that interest you.

However, there is a growing tendency to treat popularity as an indication of expertise. Someone can build a huge following around a particular subject, speak with confidence and eventually become a trusted voice in that space, even when their knowledge of the subject is limited.

And this is where things become complicated.

When a Large Following Becomes a Measure of Credibility

Social media has changed how we decide who to listen to. In many cases, the number of followers, views and comments a person receives can influence how credible we perceive them to be.

Think about it. When you come across a video with thousands of comments from people agreeing with the creator, sharing their experiences and recommending whatever is being discussed, it can be tempting to believe the information.

This is partly explained by social proof, a psychological concept describing how we use other people’s behaviour to guide our own decisions, particularly when we are uncertain about something.

If hundreds of people appear to agree with a particular claim, we may assume there must be some truth to it. Add a confident speaker with a large following, and the information can seem even more convincing.

But popularity and engagement do not tell us whether something is accurate.

The Problem With Taking Everything at Face Value

Imagine coming across a video about a mysterious supplement that claims to cure back pain. The product looks questionable, and you have never heard of it before. But the person promoting it has a huge platform, and the comments are full of people sharing their experiences, recommending the product and encouraging others to try it.

You might find yourself reconsidering your doubts. If so many people are recommending it, surely there must be something to it?

This is where we need to be careful.

There was a time when several influencers were recommending a particular product for dark underarms. The product was widely promoted, with people sharing their experiences and encouraging others to use it. Concerns later emerged about mercury being present in the product.

Think about what that means. People were promoting something to thousands of followers without necessarily knowing what was in it or whether it was safe to use. And because those recommendations came from familiar, trusted online personalities, their audiences were more likely to take them seriously.

The same issue comes up in conversations about mental health. There is a tendency to use psychological terms very loosely online. Suddenly, everybody knows how to spot a narcissist. Every difficult ex is a psychopath, every disagreement is gaslighting, and ordinary relationship problems are sometimes presented as evidence of a personality disorder.

These terms have specific meanings, and using them without understanding what they involve can lead to misunderstandings. You might start interpreting someone’s behaviour through a label you picked up from a video, without having enough information to make that judgement.

The information we consume online can influence how we understand our health, relationships and even ourselves. That is why we need to be more careful about accepting everything we see as fact.

Are Qualified Professionals Being Overshadowed?

Another part of this conversation is the visibility of qualified professionals.

There are people who have spent years studying, training and working in their respective fields, yet their content may receive far less attention than that of a social media personality who discusses the same subject.

Part of this comes down to how social media platforms work. Content that is entertaining, controversial, relatable or easy to digest can attract more engagement. A short video making a bold claim may travel much further than a professional explaining the evidence, limitations and complexities behind a particular issue.

And we have to consider that people who create content are often competing for attention. The more engaging the content, the more likely it is to be shared. This can create an environment where confidence and presentation sometimes matter more than the quality of the information.

Of course, having professional qualifications does not automatically make everything someone says correct. People with qualifications can also make mistakes or share misleading information. Equally, someone without formal qualifications may have valuable personal experience to share.

The important thing is understanding the difference between sharing an experience or an opinion and giving specialised advice that could influence someone’s health, finances or wellbeing.

Before Taking Advice From an Online Personality

So, how do we become more careful about the information we consume?

Personally, before taking in information from someone I come across online, I remind myself that this is another person, just like me, with a camera, and a microphone. Having a platform does not automatically make someone an authority on the subject they are discussing.

There are a few things worth considering before accepting advice or making decisions based on online content:

1. Check their qualifications and experience.

If someone is giving advice about health, mental health, nutrition or finance, take a moment to establish whether they have relevant training or professional experience. A large following is not a qualification.

2. Look at where the information is coming from.

Are they referring to credible research, recognised institutions or qualified professionals? Or are they simply presenting their personal opinion as fact? If a claim sounds significant, take the time to verify it through reliable sources.

3. Be careful with sweeping claims and promises.

Be cautious when someone claims that one supplement can cure several conditions, that a particular skincare product works for everyone or that a single psychological concept explains all your relationship problems. Health and human behaviour are complex, and advice that promises quick, universal solutions deserves closer scrutiny.

4. Pay attention to what they are selling.

If someone is recommending a product while also earning money from promoting it, consider whether that relationship has been made clear. Ask yourself whether the recommendation is supported by credible information or whether the content is primarily designed to convince you to buy something.

5. Know when to consult a professional.

Social media can introduce you to useful information, but it should not replace professional advice when you are dealing with a medical concern, mental health difficulty or financial decision with serious consequences. Use online content as a starting point, and seek guidance from someone qualified when necessary.

So, How Much Credibility Should We Give Social Media Personalities?

Social media has given many people the opportunity to share knowledge, build communities and contribute to conversations that might otherwise receive little attention. That is something worth appreciating.

But we also need to be more intentional about who we listen to and how much weight we give their opinions.

Before accepting something as true, take a moment to look beyond the views, likes and comments. Check the qualifications, question the claims and find out whether the information can be supported.

Having a platform comes with responsibility, but consuming information also requires discernment.