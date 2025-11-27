EAC launches Jumuiya Wellness Centre to boost staff fitness

Arusha. In a bold move to prioritize staff health and fitness, the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat has inaugurated the Jumuiya Wellness Center at its Arusha headquarters.

Built at a cost of Sh425 million, the facility is equipped with cutting-edge gym equipment, sports gear, and fitness stations designed to keep staff active, energized, and healthy throughout the workday.

“Office work is often sedentary, leaving employees with little to no movement,” said EAC secretary general Veronica Nduva during the launch ceremony.

“All work without play makes people dull, and we are committed to ensuring our staff can balance work with wellbeing.”

The wellness center has been designed for convenience, allowing staff to fit in workouts between meetings, during lunch breaks, or even before and after office hours.

Currently, over 300 professionals serve across the EAC secretariat, its organs, and institutions in the six partner states.

Nduva emphasized that the EAC has always prioritized efficiency, technical competence, professionalism, and integrity in its workforce.

Physical wellbeing has now been added as an essential part of staff support.

The project was realized with support from KCB Bank, which also operates a branch inside the EAC headquarters.

Cosmas Kimario, Regional Business and Managing Director for KCB Tanzania, highlighted the long-standing partnership between the bank and the EAC.

“Our cooperation with the East African Community spans more than two decades,” said Kimario.

“We are proud to extend this partnership to promoting staff wellness and fitness through the Jumuiya wellness Centre.”

He added that KCB also supports sporting events and fitness initiatives across East Africa, including marathons, soccer leagues, and community games.

“Most people in East Africa are not exercising enough, and initiatives like this are essential to change that,” he said.