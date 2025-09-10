Tanzania's Rubeho Mountains Carbon Project wins UK's support

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Rubeho Mountains Carbon Project has received a vital boost after being named among just four African initiatives selected for support under the UK-backed Carbon Accelerator Programme for the Environment (CAPE).

The announcement, made on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, positions the project as a flagship example of how nature-based conservation can underpin sustainable growth and climate resilience.

CAPE, funded by FSD Africa, was launched in November 2024 to address a critical gap in financing for nature-based carbon projects across Africa.

By offering recoverable grants and tailored advisory support, the programme helps projects transition from development stage to investment readiness, while strengthening confidence in Africa’s carbon markets.

The Rubeho Mountains Carbon Project, spearheaded by Eden: People + Planet, is a community-led forest protection and restoration initiative in the Eastern Arc Mountains which is one of the world’s most biodiverse regions. Over the next 40 years, it will protect 260,900 hectares of forest and restore 10,000 hectares of degraded land.

The programme aims to engage more than 90,000 people across 40 villages in sustainable livelihoods, while delivering an estimated 14 million tonnes of emission reductions and removals.

“Implementing the Rubeho Mountains Carbon Project requires long-term collaboration with communities, careful land-use planning and sustainable financing,” said Eden’s Regional Director for Africa, Scott Lout.

“Through CAPE, we have been able to scale up foundational activities and strengthen preparedness for long-term investment. This partnership positions us to deliver lasting benefits for people, forests and Tanzania’s conservation priorities.”

The Eastern Arc Mountains, which include the Rubeho range, play a vital role in securing water for millions of Tanzanians. They protect the headwaters of the Wami and Great Ruaha Rivers, which support agriculture, power hydropower plants and ensure water supply for rapidly growing cities such as Dar es Salaam.

CAPE said the Rubeho initiative was chosen for its strong biodiversity outcomes, robust community governance structures and potential to serve as a model for scaling conservation nationwide.

The area faces a deforestation rate of six percent which is higher than the national average. This calls for the urgency of intervention.

Carbon Markets Lead at FSD Africa, Reshma Shah, said the programme is about redefining investment in Africa’s natural capital. “These projects go beyond carbon credits. They are blueprints for tackling climate change, protecting biodiversity and supporting inclusive growth,” she said.