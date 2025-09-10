JKCI, Physiocare team up to aid in athlete recovery

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian athletes will now have access to advanced physiotherapy services designed to speed up recovery, restore muscle flexibility and cut down on costly trips abroad for treatment.

This development follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) and Physiocare Tanzania yesterday.

The partnership, which falls under JKCI’s Sports Cardiac unit, reflects Tanzania’s growing status as a host for major sporting events and home to some of Africa’s top football clubs.

Speaking after the agreement, Physiocare Tanzania managing director Remla Shirima said physiotherapy is an essential treatment needed by people from all walks of life, especially athletes.

“Our athletes face different injuries while on the field. Some injure their knees, some their hips and others their legs. Alongside first aid and sometimes surgery or other medical care, they also need physiotherapy specialists to help them return to their previous condition and get back to the field,” she said.

Ms Shirima stressed that the program will benefit athletes across all sporting disciplines, not just football.

“When I say ‘on the field,’ I mean athletes in all kinds of sports, both professional and recreational.”

Ms Shirima added that part of their mission is to raise awareness.

“Many people don’t know these services exist. We also want to upgrade the skills of our professionals so they can deliver physiotherapy more effectively.”

The JKCI Clinical Support Services director and acting executive director, Dr Naizihijwa Majani, said the services will also benefit post-surgery patients.

“This collaboration will help us care for both athletes and patients who have undergone operations,” she said.

The partnership will also provide additional training to physiotherapists working within JKCI.

The JKCI-Dar Group director and senior cardiologist, Dr Tulizo Sanga, said the new sports cardiology services ensure athletes’ health is monitored even when they’re at their peak.

“We don’t only treat athletes when they’re unwell; we also assess them when they’re healthy to detect early warning signs,” he said.

A cardiologist and coordinator of the Sports Cardiology unit, Dr Eva Wakuganda, described this as a significant step for Tanzania.

“Athletes go through intense physical changes, whether lifting weights or running. We must look after their heart, lungs and overall performance,” she said.

Dr Wakuganda said physiotherapy will now include comprehensive assessments and modern rehabilitation techniques.

“It’s about helping them recover faster, improve flexibility and manage pain. We have modern tools to speed up this process,” she explained.

She added that injuries which previously kept athletes out for weeks or months could now be treated more efficiently.

“Through proper guidance and muscle assessments, we can get athletes back to play sooner. We want to create a system that supports them to international standards,” she said.

Officials from top football clubs welcomed the move, saying it will reduce costs and travel time for players. Young Africans Competition Committee chairman Rodgers Gumbo said, “Instead of sending our players abroad, we’ll be able to treat them here at home. AFCON is coming and this service will still be available.”

Azam FC communications head Thabiti Zakaria emphasised physiotherapy’s role in post-treatment recovery.

“Physiotherapy doesn’t replace treatment. After a player is treated and healed, physiotherapy comes in to strengthen the muscles before returning to the pitch,” he said.

He added that localizing services will save valuable time.

“Traveling to South Africa or elsewhere for treatment wastes a whole day. Having these services here will be much easier.”

As part of the MoU, Physiocare also donated physiotherapy equipment worth Sh25 million to strengthen the initiative.