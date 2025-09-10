Chaumma, ADC candidates pledge to share wildlife riches with communities

Mara/Bunda. Chaumma presidential candidate Salum Mwalimu has pledged to establish a framework enabling communities living near national reserves to benefit directly from natural resources if he wins the October 29 General Election.

Speaking at Ikoma Village on the Serengeti National Park border, Mr Mwalimu said his government would dismantle what he called “oppressive systems” that deny citizens access to resources where they have lived for generations.

“The current arrangement alienates people and fuels hostility between citizens and authorities. Instead of engaging communities in conservation, it criminalises them. That is not fair,” he said.

He argued that blanket bans push people into conflict with rangers and fuel poaching. He promised a regulated system for communities to access resources such as wild animals.

“Residents seeking meat are sometimes shot for trying to enjoy blessings God gave them. Are those near Lake Victoria barred from fishing Nile perch or tilapia? No. So why should you be shot?” he asked amid applause.

Mr Mwalimu said a Chaumma government would integrate local communities into conservation while guaranteeing them economic and social benefits. His remarks resonated with residents, some of whom said living near reserves had brought more hardship than advantage.

Meanwhile in Bunda, ADC presidential candidate Wilson Mulumbe pledged that his party would legalise licenced wild animal butcheries to allow citizens to benefit from the country’s wildlife.

Speaking at a rally in Nyamuswa Village, Mr Mulumbe said residents, particularly in the Lake Zone, had long been denied the right to enjoy natural resources.

“At the lake, people eat fish freely, but wild game meat is prohibited. If we form government, we shall open licensed butcheries so citizens can enjoy these God-given blessings,” he said.

He added that wildlife can be harvested twice a year, giving small-scale hunters income while making wild animals accessible to the public.

On business, Mr Mulumbe said ADC would exempt entrepreneurs with capital below Sh5 million from tax, nurturing them until they could contribute to national revenue.

“Small-scale traders have suffered under heavy taxes. We will support them until they are ready to pay.

Our system will encourage more Tanzanians to become capable taxpayers and boost national development,” he said. Mr Mulumbe criticised poor services in Bunda, citing bad roads, lack of clean water, and weak health services despite the area’s proximity to Serengeti and Lake Victoria.

At the rally, elders of the Ikizu ethnic group handed him a symbolic staff, showing support for him and ADC parliamentary candidate Maxmilian Madoro.

Mr Madoro vowed to push for better infrastructure and decentralised services, including a township authority in Nyamuswa to prevent residents from travelling over 200 kilometres to Kisorya for council services.

Meanwhile, ADC national chairman Shaban Etutu promised free healthcare for all citizens and criticised CCM for neglecting Bunda residents. “It is shameful that people lack clean water just 15 kilometres from Lake Victoria.