Oman investors eye Tanzanian meat, agricultural sectors

Dar es Salaam. A high-level delegation of investors from Oman has expressed strong interest in Tanzania’s meat exports and a range of agricultural products, signalling fresh opportunities for trade between the two countries.

Tanzania Private Sector Federation (TPSF) president Angela Ngalula revealed this on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 on the sidelines of the Tanzania–Oman Business Roundtable.

“As you know, Oman has a high demand for agricultural products. During their visit, the investors toured meat processing facilities and have already shown interest in exporting Tanzanian meat. Some agreements have already been signed, and we are optimistic that more deals will follow in the industrial sector,” she said.

The Omani delegation, which arrived in the country on Sunday, has been touring different regions to explore investment opportunities.

Their mission builds on President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s recent state visit to Oman, where she extended an invitation to Omani investors to tap into Tanzania’s expanding business potential.

“In the past four years, the government has made significant improvements to the business environment. This is why we are now witnessing an increasing number of delegations from different countries, including Oman, showing interest in investing here,” Ms Ngalula added.

She noted that the delegation had also extended an invitation to Tanzanian businesses to invest in Oman, pointing to opportunities for reciprocal growth.

Areas of cooperation identified include agriculture, construction, manufacturing, transport and logistics, tourism and travel, timber and hydropower, industrial parks and special economic zones, livestock, steel manufacturing, mining, agriculture-based tourism, and the blue economy.

Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) executive secretary Dr Godwin Luanga underscored that Tanzania is well positioned to support economic activities similar to those thriving in Oman, highlighting the country’s growing appeal to international investors.

He said Tanzania has been conducting regular Public–Private Dialogues (PPDs) to enhance cooperation between the government and the private sector.

“We are targeting an annual increase of 10 percent in foreign investment, which is vital for the country’s economic growth. Tanzania has special economic zones across various regions, offering diverse opportunities for investment,” Dr Luanga said.

He further noted that Tanzania’s Development Vision 2050 seeks to achieve a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $10 trillion by 2050, with a projected annual growth rate of 10 percent.

The long-term strategy aims to transform the country into a highly developed economy, driven by agriculture, fisheries, mining, and tourism.

“With a population of over 60 million, of which at least 50 percent are internet users, Tanzania presents enormous opportunities for investment in digital services and other growth-oriented industries,” he said.