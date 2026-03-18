Tanzania seeks Chinese investment to transform textile industry and drive industrial boom

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has intensified efforts to attract foreign investment, with the Minister of State in the President’s Office, Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, engaging more than 200 investors at a high-level investment and trade forum in Nantong City, China.

The forum, which focused on the textile sector, aimed to strengthen economic cooperation and position Tanzania as a competitive investment destination in Africa.

It also followed up on China’s $50 billion pledge announced by President Xi Jinping during the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), targeting trade and investment promotion.

In a statement issued on March 18, 2026 Prof Mkumbo said he will be in China for five days, from March 17 to 22 with scheduled visits to Shanghai, Nantong, Shandong (Jinan and Weihai), and Guangzhou.

He emphasised that the government’s primary goal is to persuade investors to consider Tanzania, particularly in value addition industries.

“About 80 per cent of Tanzania’s cotton is currently exported unprocessed, limiting our ability to create jobs and maximise value from the crop,” Prof Mkumbo said. “Our objective is to attract investors to add value to our raw materials and build a strong textile industry at home.”

The Minister noted that the government is focusing on textile manufacturing, which has significant potential to create employment and boost industrial growth.

Regions such as Shinyanga and Mara have already been identified as key areas for establishing large-scale textile industries.

Nantong City, the first stop of the visit, is one of China’s leading textile production hubs, accounting for roughly 60 per cent of the country’s textile exports.

Prof Mkumbo highlighted that the city’s expertise presents opportunities for collaboration with Tanzania.

“The goal is to attract investors from hubs like Nantong to establish textile industries in Tanzania, particularly in Shinyanga and Mara,” he said, adding that several investors have already expressed interest and that further discussions will follow to advance potential deals.

Beyond textiles, Prof Mkumbo also engaged with investors in the electric vehicle battery manufacturing sector, noting that several major companies have the capacity to invest in this fast-growing global industry.

“We are not only inviting investors to Tanzania — we are offering partnerships built on trust, stability and shared prosperity. Tanzania is ready to become a leading hub for textile manufacturing in Africa,” he said.

Among the participants were representatives from Nantong Hengxing Machinery, SINO Africa Coal Group, and other international investors, alongside Dr Lisa Wang, Chairperson of the East Africa Commercial and Logistics Centre (EACLC).

Dr Wang described Tanzania’s participation in the forum as a golden opportunity. “More than 200 textile investors attended the meeting, many of whom are willing to invest in Tanzania. This is a golden chance to help Chinese investors understand the country better and identify investment opportunities,” she said.

Prof Mkumbo also held talks with Nantong Mayor Zhang Tong, focusing on strengthening economic cooperation between Tanzania and China in industry, trade, and technology.

The visit highlights Tanzania’s broader strategy to attract international investment, accelerate industrialisation, create jobs, and position the country as a key destination for strategic sector investments in Africa.

Investor Xue Yingying noted that Tanzania had long been a target market for overseas expansion, highlighting the country’s connectivity to regional markets.