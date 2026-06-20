Tanzania vows to safeguard labour market as China job fair offers 1,000 opportunities

Dar es Salaam. The government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Tanzania’s labour market and ensuring citizens benefit from growing foreign investment as more than 100 Chinese companies offer over 1,000 jobs through the Fifth Tanzania-China Job Fair.

The fair, organised by the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania in collaboration with the China Enterprises Association in Tanzania and the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), aims to connect Tanzanian youth with employers across various sectors.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities), Mr Deus Sangu, said the government remains focused on protecting workers’ rights while creating an enabling investment environment that generates employment opportunities for Tanzanians.

Speaking ahead of the opening of the fair at the University of Dar es Salaam, Mr Sangu said the initiative reflects growing economic cooperation between Tanzania and China while providing a platform for young people to access employment opportunities.

“Through this fifth Tanzania-China Job Fair, the government is committed to ensuring that the country’s labour market is protected while increasing foreign investment translates into decent and meaningful jobs for Tanzanians, particularly young people,” he said.

He urged young job seekers to take advantage of the opportunity and prepare themselves for an increasingly competitive labour market.

“To all young people seeking employment, this is your moment. Stay focused, prepare yourselves and believe in your abilities,” he added.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said the fair symbolises the longstanding friendship and economic cooperation between Tanzania and China and serves as a direct link between employers and Tanzanian youth.

She said the initiative demonstrates China’s commitment to supporting Tanzania’s development agenda, particularly through youth employment and skills development.

“This cooperation contributes to shared growth and mutual benefits for both sides,” she said.

Secretary of the China Enterprises Association in Tanzania, Mr Juma Sharobaro, said the event demonstrates close collaboration between the Tanzanian and Chinese private sectors in promoting employment and human resource development.

He said participating firms operate across sectors including construction and engineering, mining, technology, transport and logistics, media and culture, manufacturing, energy and telecommunications.

According to him, this year’s edition is expected to be the largest since its launch, bringing together more than 100 Chinese companies operating in Tanzania and offering over 1,000 jobs for Tanzanian youth.