TECH Global University becomes the official online university of the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and TECH Global University, the world's largest online university, have announced a multi-year agreement that makes the educational institution the Official Online University of the NBA.

As part of the first partnership of its kind for the NBA, both entities will offer a variety of educational resources and online university programs focused on the business of the basketball league and other relevant areas. Each program will be made up of a uniquely designed syllabus and will feature content from guest speakers, such as NBA players, both retired and active, and league executives, who will offer their expertise on relevant topics.

“We are thrilled to partner with TECH Global University to support the comprehensive development of students and professionals throughout the region,” said NBA Latin America Senior Vice President and General Manager Arnon de Mello. “We look forward to working with TECH to create informative and insightful programs that showcase the different aspects of the sports business and provide a better understanding of the NBA and the sports industry in general.”

“For us, it is an honor to be the official online university of a global basketball league like the NBA and to offer this unique academic experience,” said TECH Education Group CEO and founder Manuel Sanchez-Cascado de Fuentes. “Through these programs, students and professionals will have the opportunity to specialize in the sports industry sector and learn from the experience of professionals who have achieved success in their fields with the NBA by exemplifying passion and teamwork.”

The university programs offered by the TECH and NBA alliance are encompassed in the faculties of sports science, medicine and physiotherapy. In all of them, the faculty is made up of professionals with proven track records. One of them is Isaiah Covington, performance coach of the Boston Celtics, who participates as a guest director in the Master's Degree in Sports Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation. His work in such a demanding league has allowed him to specialize in maximizing the physical and mental potential of the players. All of this has enabled TECH to work in the field of injuries, delving into prevention and rehabilitation.

On the other hand, TECH has also expanded its educational catalog with a package of programs focused on this sport. This is the Professional Master's Degree in Professional Basketball, a unique educational option on the university scene that focuses on training future coaches, physical training instructors, scouts and trainers for the most rigorous and demanding basketball environments and leagues.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business with a mission to inspire and connect people around the world through the excitement of basketball. To this end, the NBA has established a significant international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, with official products for sale in more than 200 countries on all seven continents. Its global impact can also be seen in the club roster, as NBA teams at the start of the 2023-2024 season set a record with 125 international players from 40 countries and 6 continents.

In addition, this institution is built around five professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the NBA G League, the NBA 2K League and the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Moreover, the NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team and player platforms. In order to deliver the best content and on the best platforms, NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA app and NBA League Pass.

Community engagement is also a key focus; through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, health-related causes and youth and family development.

About TECH Global University

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalog of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognized in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years. This has allowed it to become the official University of the NBA, offering exclusive programs taught by outstanding managers, coaches and former players of the world's top basketball league.

On the other hand, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world's best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty, at the level of Harvard or Stanford. Its more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organizations and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike...), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center...) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys...) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH's academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognized by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.