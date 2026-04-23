Tanapa opens new gate at Tarangire to ease park access

Manyara. Tanzania National Parks has opened a new entrance gate at Tarangire National Park to improve access for tourists and support local economic activity.

The Mamire Gate project, which began in 2023 and was completed in April 2026, is expected to ease entry for visitors travelling from Dodoma via the Standard Gauge Railway, as well as those from Singida and Manyara regions.

The government invested more than Sh3.9 billion in the facility, according to Tanapa Conservation Commissioner Musa Nasoro Kuji.

The complex includes an entrance gate, visitor amenities, staff housing, parking, water supply and electricity systems.

Mr Kuji said the project is part of efforts to strengthen tourism infrastructure as Tanzania seeks to increase its share of global safari travel.

A Senior Assistant Conservation Commissioner for the northern zone, Beatrice Kessy, said the new gate will create opportunities for nearby communities.

“Local residents will have greater access to visitors and markets for their products,” she said.

Tarangire National Park receives about 372,000 visitors annually and is part of the country’s northern safari circuit, which also includes Serengeti National Park, Ngorongoro Conservation Area and Lake Manyara National Park.

Dr Kessy said improved access could help distribute tourist traffic and encourage longer stays.

The government aims to increase tourist arrivals to eight million by 2030 under the administration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, while raising the sector’s contribution to the economy.

Tourism currently generates about $4.2 billion and contributes around 17 per cent of GDP.