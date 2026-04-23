Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda align strategies for AFCON 2027 success

Dar es Salaam. The Secretary General of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Samson Adamu, has held a high-level meeting with key government officials and football leaders from Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda to assess the progress of preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The meeting, held on April 23, 2026, in Kampala, Uganda, brought together Tanzania’s Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Hamis Mwinjuma, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Salim Mvurya, and Uganda’s Minister of Sports, Peter Ogwang. Also in attendance was the Deputy Permanent Secretary of Tanzania’s Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Methusela Ntonda.

During the session, the leaders reviewed key areas critical to the successful hosting of the continental tournament. Discussions focused on infrastructure development, coordination among local organizing committees, security arrangements, and strategies to ensure that the competition meets international standards.

The meeting forms part of ongoing joint efforts by the three East African nations, which were awarded the hosting rights for AFCON 2027. The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 19 to July 18, 2027, marking a historic moment as the region prepares to host Africa’s biggest football event for the first time in decades.

Officials emphasized the importance of collaboration and timely execution of projects, particularly the upgrading of stadiums, training facilities, transport networks, and accommodation infrastructure. They also underscored the need for seamless coordination between governments, football associations, and CAF to deliver a world-class tournament.

The Kampala meeting reflects growing momentum among the host nations as they work collectively to ensure AFCON 2027 becomes one of the most successful editions in the history of African football. Leaders reiterated their commitment to meeting CAF requirements and creating a lasting legacy for sports development in the region.

Among other attendees were the Chairman of the AFCON Organizing Committee (Tanzania), Leodgar Tenga, as well as presidents of the football federations from the host nations. These included Wallace Karia of Tanzania, Moses Magogo of Uganda, and Hussein Mohamed of Kenya.