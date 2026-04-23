Tanzania U-20 women set for Cameroon clash as Shime names squad

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania national U-20 women’s team, Tanzanite Queens, head coach Bakari Shime has named a 27-player squad ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying matches against Cameroon women's national football team.

The first leg will be played in Yaoundé, Cameroon on May 2, while the return leg is scheduled for May 10 at the New Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

The squad blends promising young talents with players already exposed to competitive domestic and international football. Preparations are already underway as the team enters camp for what is expected to be a demanding two-legged tie.

The selection is heavily dominated by players from top women’s clubs such as Simba Queens, JKT Queens and Yanga Princess, underlining the growing strength of Tanzania’s domestic women’s league. JKT Queens, in particular, contribute a large core of players, especially in midfield and defence, providing cohesion and tactical familiarity within the squad.

Coach Shime’s selection also reflects a forward-looking approach, with several young prospects earning call-ups as part of a broader plan to build a competitive team for the future.

The mix of youth and continuity could be key against a strong and experienced Cameroon side known for its physical and direct style of play.

The squad includes Nusrat Jaffar (Fountain Gate Princess), Asha Omary (Simba Queens), Diana Mnally (Yanga Princess), Winfrida Castro, Ester Maseke and Lidya Maximilian (all JKT Queens), along with Hasnat Ubamba, who plays for FC Masar in Egypt.

Others are Aliya Fikiri, Jamila Rajab, Yasinta Mitoga, Winfrida Gerald and Zulfa Makau (all JKT Queens), Zawadi Hamisi (Simba Queens), Mary Siyame (Fountain Gate Princess) and Elizabeth Joseph (Simba Queens).

Also named are Neema Paul (Fountain Gate Princess), Bahati Steven (Bunda Queens), Harrier Juma and Yasinta Michael (Yanga Princess), Rhobi Daudi (Alliance Girls), Sarah Joel (JKT Queens) and Fatuma Hamisi (Tausi FC).

The list is completed by Neema Mtunzi (Simba Queens), Zuhura Mlekwa and Veronica Mapunda (Mashujaa Queens), Hellena Hamis (Fountain Gate Princess) and Christer Basil (JKT Queens).