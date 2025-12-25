Tourism operators rally to revive sector after poll-related violence

By Hellen Nachilongo and Antony Pius

Dar es Salaam. Tourism operators across Tanzania are rallying to boost the industry after it was rattled by election-related unrest that triggered cancellations during what is traditionally the peak festive season.

December is usually a high season, from Zanzibar’s beaches to the northern safari circuit. However, operators say the October unrest, accompanied by travel advisories issued by foreign governments, prompted an unusual wave of cancellations that unsettled travellers and tour planners.

“From late October to early November, the industry experienced numerous booking cancellations, with several tour operators reporting significantly reduced reservations.

One operator reported that bookings had unusually dropped by about 500,” said the chief executive officer of the Hotel Association of Tanzania (HAT), Ms Lathifa Sykes.

She added that many tourists—particularly from the UK and the US, markets known for early bookings—opted for alternative destinations.

Ms Sykes also pointed to aviation-related challenges, notably the introduction of a $90 fee for passengers travelling from Dar es Salaam to Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar, which she said had prompted some travellers to reroute through Kenya and enter Tanzania via the Namanga border to avoid the cost.

On the outlook for the season, she said clarity would emerge once the current tourism cycle concludes. Looking ahead, Ms Sykes identified regulation and policy as key long-term challenges.

While the government’s Vision 2050 prioritises tourism growth—targeting eight million visitors by 2030—she said policy adjustments would be needed to create a more enabling environment.

Operators say they are actively navigating the post-election shock that triggered sporadic unrest before and during the polls.

The chairman of the Zanzibar Association of Tour Operators (Zato), Mr Khalifa Mohamed Makame, told The Citizen that the industry has intensified outreach to a broader range of source markets to reassure travellers and sustain arrivals, notably Germany and other key European destinations.

“Last month we were in London, and on the Asian front we are continuing with our outreach,” he said, adding that the priority has been to maintain confidence and keep Tanzania visible in international markets.

Mr Makame said vigilance on the ground has been heightened, with drivers and frontline staff urged to remain alert and report any concerns that could compromise visitor safety. Surveillance and operational preparedness, he noted, are largely managed locally.

On promotion, he said Zato participated in the World Travel Market in London last month, with upcoming engagements including climate-focused discussions in March and the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

“In terms of impact, it has not been severe, but there were postponements,” he said. “A group scheduled for November postponed their trip but are now expected in January. We therefore anticipate improved numbers in December and January.”

He added that bookings shifted to an “orange” status in the final week of November but turned “green” in December, signalling a steady recovery.

Earlier hesitation, he said, followed travel advisories issued by some foreign ministries in November, which led insurers and tour operators to delay trips for about a week.

“As a result, many visitors postponed their travel in November, pushing plans to December and January. We are now operating with heightened vigilance and do not expect tourists to face challenges,” he said.

During November, activities reliant on road and marine transport were temporarily discouraged, prompting a shift to fly-in, fly-out arrangements that affected accommodation patterns.

Road travel and SGR services have since resumed, supporting a rebound.

“We are recovering well,” Mr Makame said, expressing optimism that confidence among international travellers will continue to improve.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO), Mr Chambulo, said Tanzania continues to market itself through its unique attractions.

“Tanzania’s tourism sector is built on natural resources and wildlife. Mount Kilimanjaro, national parks and rich biodiversity are what make the country truly unique globally,” he said.

He added that the association plans its largest promotional event yet in Spain in January.

“Next year we are going to Madrid to promote Tanzania’s tourist attractions. Although the country is already well known, we will still go,” he said, adding that all embassy representatives based in Madrid will be invited.

The Principal Warden of Serengeti National Park, Mr Alex Choya, said the park continues to attract large numbers of foreign tourists due to its global reputation.

“Despite incidents during the election period, tourists have continued to arrive, which reassures visitors that the country is safe,” he said, noting that experiences such as hot-air balloon safaris, guided walking safaris and night game drives in designated areas continue to draw strong interest.

Government assurance

Government Spokesperson Mr Gerson Msigwa recently assured international tourists that Tanzania remains peaceful, safe and fully open to visitors, urging them to disregard misinformation following recent political events.

Addressing journalists in Dar es Salaam on November 23, Mr Msigwa said the country continues to offer a calm and welcoming environment for travellers across all major destinations, including Mount Kilimanjaro, Serengeti National Park, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar.

“Welcome to the United Republic of Tanzania. Our nation remains peaceful, calm and open to all who wish to explore its beauty,” he said, adding that visitors should ignore misinformation intended to discourage travel.

Mr Msigwa said the government remains committed to strengthening security, improving accommodation standards and ensuring reliable transport services to guarantee a comfortable and memorable experience for tourists.