Entrepreneurs tread cautiously as election-related violence impact lingers

By Juma Shabani

Dar es Salaam. Traders in several parts of Dar es Salaam say they are operating cautiously and closing their businesses earlier than usual, citing fear and uncertainty following last month’s election-related violence.

Many who spoke to The Citizen this week said the continued presence of police patrols, both during the day and at night, has left them uneasy about the city’s security situation.

“I’m trying to be more careful to avoid what happened during the October 29 election,” said Peter Aloyce, popularly known as Mtanza Mwenyenia, a small trader in Tabata.

“Closing my business early has now become part of my routine. I make sure I shut down before 10:00 pm to avoid any trouble,” he added.

In the same area, another trader, Jesca, widely known as Mama Winnie, said she has chosen to delay repairing her business structures that were damaged during the election-day chaos.

“I’ve actually postponed fixing some of my stalls that were demolished that day,” she told The Citizen. “It’s better to wait than to risk losing more money if the situation repeats itself.”

In Buguruni, one of the areas that experienced the worst of the violence, a local restaurant owner said she had moved some of her valuables from her business premises as a precaution.

“I decided to remove things like my fridge, tables and chairs from the hut because it’s not very stable,” said the entrepreneur, who requested anonymity for security reasons. “I can’t afford to lose everything again.”

Youth who operate motorcycle taxis, commonly known as bodaboda, have also been forced to adjust their working hours. They say they have been among the hardest hit by the unrest.

“Most of us now try to get home early,” said Haris Katani, a bodaboda rider from Buguruni. “Young people have been the most affected by the protests, and in some areas, there’s even an informal rule to stay off the streets by 10:00 pm.”

President Samia Suluhu Hassan ordered the security organs to ensure life returns to normalcy after she was sworn in on November 3, 2025.

Though only a few days have passed since the violent demonstrations that left property and infrastructure in ruins, fear still lingers.