UNDP, insurers partner to boost coverage of agriculture sector

Dar es Salaam. The United Nations Development Programme, in partnership with the Association of Tanzania Insurers, has launched a technical assistance initiative aimed at strengthening agricultural insurance coverage in the country.

The support will be channelled through the Tanzania Agricultural Insurance Consortium under the Financial Resilience in Agriculture Initiative, with a focus on building an inclusive and well-functioning insurance ecosystem for the sector.

The programme will focus on four key areas: developing a shared national vision through sustainable risk-sharing models and public-private partnerships; enhancing technical capacity for agricultural insurance product development; establishing long-term technical partnerships to drive innovation; and improving governance systems to ensure efficiency and sustainability.

UNDP consultant Sarathy Srinivas said although the consortium was officially introduced in 2023 with 15 members, it has yet to roll out products approved by the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority.

He noted that TAIC is currently operating without revenue and relies on support from ATI, development partners and donors. However, he said progress has been made, including the establishment of a pooled business framework, a collective reinsurance treaty, and partnerships with the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank and the Ministry of Agriculture.

The initiative seeks to strengthen institutional capacity and market systems by improving data infrastructure, product design, risk modelling, underwriting processes and policy alignment.

Its broader goal is to build a competitive and sustainable agricultural insurance market capable of serving farmers more effectively across the country.

At its core, the programme aims to empower local institutions to independently design, deliver and scale agricultural insurance solutions, while promoting innovation through long-term ecosystem partnerships.

UNDP Resident Representative Shigeki Komatsubara reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting the sector.

“UNDP is committed to helping build the foundations that TAIC and the wider ecosystem need to grow sustainably. This includes stronger data and risk infrastructure, enhanced technical capacity, structured technical partnerships, and improved governance systems,” he said.

He added that the initiative will support TAIC in developing a viable business and operational model to ensure long-term sustainability and value creation.

The programme will also assist in formulating TAIC’s business strategy, sustainability framework and cost-sharing model.

For his part, acting ATI chairperson Jared Awando described the launch as a significant step forward.