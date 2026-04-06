Maruhubi Port nears full operations after test run

Zanzibar. Zanzibar is edging closer to commissioning the new Maruhubi Passenger and Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) Terminal after a successful operational test, marking a significant milestone in efforts to modernise the Isles’ maritime infrastructure.

The test, conducted last week by ZF DevCo, involved two vessels—Azam SeaLink II (RoRo) and Comoro II (Landing Craft Tank)—and drew senior government officials.

Among those present were the Minister for Construction and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, his deputy Badria Attai Masoud, Principal Secretary Ali Bakari, and the Director General of the Zanzibar Ports Corporation (ZPC), Mr Akif Ali Khamis.

During the exercise, 47 trucks were offloaded and 16 reloaded within one hour and 25 minutes, compared to the average of two-hour turnaround time recorded at Malindi Port under optimal conditions.

Officials said operations at Malindi can take up to three hours due to congestion, limited access points and bottlenecks involving passengers and cargo.

ZPC Director General Mr Akif Ali Khamis said the test demonstrated the terminal’s operational efficiency.

“Operations like this show the level of efficiency we have achieved. Even when handling loose cargo, we are confident turnaround times will remain within target, reducing costs for traders and ensuring faster delivery of goods,” he said.

Dr Mohamed commended the partnership between the government and private sector, describing the development as aligned with President Hussein Mwinyi’s vision to decongest Malindi Port and transform Zanzibar’s ports into modern, efficient gateways.

“The arrival of these vessels today shows that the vision is becoming a reality. We are also on track to make Malindi a more tourism-friendly port,” he said.

Located along Malawi Road, the Maruhubi terminal is expected to handle more than 600,000 passengers annually, with an estimated 31,776 vehicles using the corridor each day.

The facility also includes retail and warehouse spaces aimed at supporting commercial activity. Retail units range between 108 and 125 square metres, while warehouses span between 285 and 424 square metres, offering flexible options for businesses.

ZF DevCo said that following the successful test, operations for Landing Craft Tank vessels transporting vehicles will gradually shift to Maruhubi, with full operations expected by April 2026.