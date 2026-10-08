What Doha dialogue means for young Tanzanians seeking jobs abroad

Dar es Salaam. The second edition of the Doha Dialogue on Labour Mobility concluded on October 6, 2026, in Dar es Salaam, marking a decisive shift in how African nations interact with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC+) countries regarding labour migration.

Officiated by President Hussein Mwinyi of Zanzibar on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the forum brought together labour ministers from 28 African states alongside their GCC counterparts.

The resulting resolutions signal a strategic pivot for Tanzania, marking an intentional transition away from informal, unorganised domestic labour export toward structured, skilled labour mobility anchored by robust social protections.

Addressing delegates, President Mwinyi highlighted that labour mobility must remain safe, fair and mutually beneficial for all participating nations.

President Mwinyi emphasised the importance of shared responsibility in safeguarding the rights and welfare of migrant workers.

"We must ensure labour mobility is fair by guaranteeing accurate information on job opportunities, formal contracts, wages and working conditions, alongside stronger pre-departure regulations," President Mwinyi stated.

He further emphasised aligning worker skills directly with international market needs through targeted, joint training initiatives established between governments, employers and vocational institutions.

Later on the day, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office for Labour, Employment and Youth Development, Mr Deus Sangu, outlined the core resolutions agreed upon during the high-level dialogue.

Chief among these decisions is a complete structural transition toward exporting skilled personnel.

"We are shifting from unskilled employment to skilled labour," Minister Sangu stated. "GCC countries have presented action plans specifically requiring healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, as well as engineers and technicians."

He revealed that bilateral cooperation between 2022 and August 2026 had already secured foreign placements for 15,241 Tanzanians across diverse technical and professional fields.

Under the newly agreed resolutions, all future bilateral labour agreements will enforce strict mandatory protections.

These include mandatory social security schemes so returning workers retain long-term retirement benefits, comprehensive health insurance covering illness, workplace accidents and maternity and safeguards against unlawful salary deductions.

Furthermore, Minister Sangu stressed that the resolutions mandate structural skill-retention mechanisms to ensure returning workers can seamlessly reintegrate into the local economy, allowing Tanzania to directly benefit from the advanced expertise and international exposure gained abroad.

For a nation navigating significant youth labour absorption challenges, these binding commitments represent an essential economic safety valve. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics Integrated Labour Force Survey shows youth unemployment standing at 8.1 percent on Mainland Tanzania and 10.9 percent in Zanzibar, while the youth rate for those Not in Employment, Education, or Training (NEET) stands at 24.3 percent nationally.

With over 800,000 young graduates entering the labour market annually, formal domestic job creation faces continuous pressure, making regulated external placement a vital relief strategy.

Independent labour market analyst Dr Joseph Kitwanga argues that exporting skilled personnel under government-backed guarantees transforms potential brain drain into sustainable brain circulation.

"When healthcare professionals or engineers work in high-tech environments abroad with guaranteed social security and send back remittances, they return with financial capital and advanced technical capacity that directly boosts local industries," Dr Kitwara observed.

Addressing long-standing public concerns regarding the mistreatment of migrant workers, Minister Sangu confirmed that the government has intensified regulatory oversight over private recruitment agencies.

Unregistered recruitment advertising has been banned and agencies are now subjected to mandatory quarterly audits. Out of 146 registered private recruitment agencies in Tanzania, four recently had their licenses revoked after being caught defrauding job seekers or charging unauthorised fees.

"Every month we host a formal 'Departure Day' to brief departing youths on their rights and obligations," Mr Sangu explained. "The ministry retains copies of all contracts and our embassies abroad receive duplicate files to monitor compliance directly".

Reinforcing these accountability measures, Chairman of the Tanzania Association of Private Employment Agencies, Mr Abdallah Khalid Mohammed, explained that new technological integration has largely eliminated contract tampering.

"Past abuses stemmed from fraudulent intermediate companies altering wage agreements," Mohammed noted.

"Today, contract verification goes through embassy channels directly linked via QR codes to the Chamber of Commerce, so any document tampering is flagged instantly."

Mohammed added that Tanzanian workers have established a strong reputation for integrity in the Gulf, citing companies such as Qatar’s Mwasalat transit system, which currently employs over 700 Tanzanian drivers with plans to expand to 2,000.