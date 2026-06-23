YouTube, TikTok drive data boom as internet subscriptions increase

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s rapidly expanding internet population is fuelling fierce competition among global social media platforms, with YouTube and TikTok emerging as the biggest beneficiaries in the race for users’ attention, screen time, and data consumption, creating fresh opportunities for telecom operators.

Data from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) show that internet subscriptions increased to 58.47 million in March 2026 from 57.83 million in January, reflecting the continued expansion of digital connectivity across the country.

The rise in internet subscriptions was accompanied by increased social media engagement, with Tanzanians consuming 146.95 million gigabytes (GB) of data through social media and over-the-top (OTT) platforms during the quarter ending March, up from 144.37 million GB recorded in January.

The figures underscores how digital platforms are competing aggressively for a larger share of Tanzania’s growing online traffic.

The growth in internet subscriptions and data consumption presents significant opportunities for investment in broadband infrastructure and digital services.

TCRA statistics further show that average data consumption per internet subscription rose to 2.51 GB in March, reflecting growing demand for video streaming, online communication, digital entertainment, and content creation.

YouTube remained the country’s largest consumer of internet traffic, accounting for 80.3 million GB during the quarter.

The platform’s usage has surged from 50.18 million GB recorded in the 2022/23 period, highlighting the rapid growth of video streaming in Tanzania.

TikTok has rapidly narrowed the gap, generating 72.1 million GB of traffic and overtaking Facebook, which recorded 67.6 million GB.

Facebook, which ranked second during the 2022/23 period, has been displaced as short-form video content continues to reshape user behaviour. Instagram accounted for 35.3 million GB, while WhatsApp recorded 29.1 million GB.

Other platforms contributing to internet traffic included Snapchat, WeChat, Pinterest, Microsoft Teams, and LinkedIn.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) lecturer in Wireless and Mobile Communication, Mr Ally Jumanne, said Tanzania is undergoing a major transformation in communication patterns as users shift from traditional voice calls to data-driven services.

He noted that global trends point to a clear decline in voice dominance as digital services continue to expand.

“In more developed countries, such as those in Europe, China, and the US, voice usage has declined significantly.

People are increasingly using online platforms for business, accessing services digitally, making payments, and interacting with minimal need for traditional calls,” he said.

Mr Jumanne added that the rapid growth in data usage is putting pressure on network infrastructure, calling for increased investment in telecom capacity.

“Operators must expand network capacity, particularly mobile towers. In many areas, too many users rely on limited infrastructure, which affects service quality,” he said.

He noted that applications such as WhatsApp calling, Zoom meetings, and other internet-based communication tools have transformed how people connect, with most calls now transmitted as data rather than voice minutes.

“Even WhatsApp calls are data-based. Young people are no longer buying bundles mainly for voice services; data has become the priority.

Some countries have already shut down 2G networks because they no longer depend on them,” he said.

For instance, Vodacom Tanzania’s financial year 2025 results show mobile data revenue reached Sh422.2 billion, supported by a 19 percent increase in data customers and a 33.4 percent rise in smartphone users.

Content creator Mr Clinton Kamugusha said the figures point to a clear shift towards video-based content as platforms compete for users’ attention.

Mr Kamugusha added that growing competition among platforms presents significant opportunities for Tanzanian content creators, particularly those producing content related to business, agriculture, education, health, and entertainment.

“Improved connectivity means creators can now reach wider audiences and potentially increase their earnings. There is strong demand for local content that responds to everyday needs,” he said.

Furthermore, he noted that the combination of expanding connectivity and rising digital engagement is creating investment opportunities in broadband infrastructure, data centres, cloud computing, digital advertising, e-commerce, and local content production.

The surge in internet activity comes as Tanzania moves closer to achieving universal network coverage.

TCRA statistics indicate that population coverage for 2G, 3G and 4G networks is now approaching 100 percent, significantly expanding access to digital services nationwide.

Despite the strong growth, Tanzania still has substantial untapped capacity.

TCRA figures show that only 16.5 percent of the country’s international internet link capacity is currently utilised, leaving about 14,775 gigabits per second (Gbps), or 83.5 percent, available to meet future demand.

Commenting on the report, TCRA director general, Mr Peter Mwasalyanda, said the sector continues to demonstrate strong momentum towards a more connected and digitally empowered Tanzania.

“The quarter’s performance reaffirms the strong momentum towards a more connected, inclusive, and digitally empowered Tanzania,” he said.

Mr Mwasalyanda said TCRA remains committed to supporting infrastructure investment, innovation, and the sustainable growth of the communications ecosystem in line with national development priorities and the digital economy agenda.