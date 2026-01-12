ZITF touted as gateway for small traders to international markets

Zanzibar. Small-scale traders and entrepreneurs have been urged to use the Zanzibar International Trade Fair (ZITF) as a strategic platform for learning, networking and expanding their businesses to international markets.

Speaking during the ongoing fair, the chief executive officer and founder of Unique Touch, the organiser of ZITF in collaboration with the Zanzibar government, Mr Edwin Robert George, said the initiative is designed to go beyond mere participation by equipping traders with practical skills, market knowledge and business connections needed to compete globally.

Mr George said the vision behind ZITF focuses on long-term impact rather than short-term exposure.

“The goal of Unique Touch is not to see a trader come to Dimani and end at Dimani,” he said.

“The aim is to see them come, learn, grow and leave prepared to compete in the international market.”

He noted that many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) attend trade fairs only to display products, missing opportunities to learn about export standards, innovation and access to global markets.

According to Mr George, ZITF was deliberately structured to bridge this gap by bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and development partners under one roof.

The fair, which runs until January 16, has attracted SMEs from Tanzania and several other countries, including Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda and Brazil, alongside government institutions and private sector stakeholders.

Exhibitors from different regions shared positive experiences. A trader from Uganda showcasing cultural products such as handmade jewellery and bags said ZITF had provided an important platform to promote Ugandan heritage beyond its borders.

“Our products represent our culture. Being here has helped us connect with potential buyers and partners from other countries,” the exhibitor said.

From Tanzania Mainland, a first-time participant dealing in food spices and handmade products such as buckets and handbags made from palm leaves and recycled gunny bags said the fair had broadened their business perspective.

“This is my first time participating, and I have learned a lot about packaging, pricing and customer preferences,” said Neema of the Velous Group.

A Zanzibar-based entrepreneur, also attending for the first time, said the fair had boosted her confidence in promoting her rice biscuits.

“I have received encouraging feedback from visitors and buyers. This is our first time participating and we hope that by the next exhibition we will be well known,” said Aisha. She added that the experience had motivated her to improve branding and production in order to reach wider markets.

The fair has also attracted high-level visits from diplomats and government officials. Among those who toured the exhibition were Ambassador Abdalla Kilima, Director of the Middle East Department, Ambassador Silima Kombo Haji, and Mr Salvador Mbilinyi, Director of the Diaspora Department. During their visit, the officials interacted with exhibitors and commended the diversity and quality of products on display.

They pledged to promote the products, services and business opportunities showcased at ZITF within the countries and networks they engage with, saying such efforts are crucial in opening international markets for local entrepreneurs and strengthening economic diplomacy.

Meanwhile, exhibitors have called on organisers to increase public engagement by partnering with hotels and tour companies to attract more visitors, including tourists and wage earners, to experience and purchase locally made products.

According to exhibitors, linking ZITF with tourism activities would not only boost sales but also enhance the exposure of local brands to international visitors.