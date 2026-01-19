Exporting wellness: Michael Mwakilasa introduces Tanzanian supplements to US

In Dar es Salaam, the mushrooming of fast food restaurants offering crispy chicken and chips has been a trend with the biggest malls even carrying the American fast food franchise that local dwellers are willing to pay a hefty price to have a bite of their crunchy chicken.

But Michael Mwakilasa who lived in the US for more than 40 years, said that very food has been detrimental to African American neighbourhoods for facades.

Unhealthy food is the leading cause of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases among black people.

“The fast food people in Tanzania are so proud to buy, which is actually cheap here and meant for low-income communities. You can get all the chips and chicken for $3.99,” he said.

When Tanzanians land in the US, most of them are eager to try the world famous American fast food brands that they have watched in movies, not knowing the so called junk food is the leading cause of obesity and many other body ailments among Americans, In a few months the effects of those greasy burgers and uncountable amount of chips you consume will show, from increased waistline and gained weight, you become another statistics of poor health choices and endangering your health just for a fast food.

A story too familiar and some Tanzanian diaspora have fallen into that trap, visiting the nearest fast food places rewards one with chronic diseases, from type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, which has caused the United States millions of dollars, crippling its health sectors from hospitals, insurers and burdening its taxpayers.

As a businessman and an investor, Mwakilasa has always been on the move; he has lived in almost all 50 states in the country. He always travels back to Tanzania, at least twice a year. With numerous investments that he has established in the country over the years.

As an investor, the annual Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair has been a vital avenue to seek his next investment opportunity, hence he makes sure he is in town during that time. Going from one stall to another, inquisitive about the products and how he can inject his dollars.

On a fateful day, he was a gentleman that he would later know as Sulaiman, mixing some ingredients grinded into powder into a package and selling it as food supplements. Mwakilasa has some experience selling supplements in America, so that spiked his interest.

So he approached him and had a long chat. He would later buy 20 bags, which he aimed to take back to the States, but they were all taken by friends and families. He had to call Suleiman for more bags to fly back to the States with. That’s when he knew this product was in high demand and was potentially a good investment.

What most people don’t realise is that Tanzania is blessed with abundant herbs, plants, seeds and fruits that support the body’s immune system, digestive health and blood sugar regulation with its traditional health benefits that will surely restore communities in the US devastated by poor food choices, some of these communities have substantial Tanzanian and diaspora population.

From soursop, moringa, Turmeric, hibiscus and many more, these herbs really available in Tanzania are sought for in the West and are profitable. People in the West are waking up and realising how African plants have potential health benefits and are vital in boosting human health. This has been backed by numerous scientific studies.

Mwakilasa seized this newly discovered opportunity to invest in dietary supplements with his target being the Tanzanian, African diaspora and the African American communities.

He attended a Tanzanian diaspora convention in Texas, where he introduced his product and it quickly sold out. What he offers now is what he calls AfyaLishe, a powerful blend of 28 herbs, seeds and spices sourced from Tanzania, selling to the American market.

He wrote to the US Food and Drug Administration-FDA and cleared his product and plant-based food, seeds and species. With many health benefits that his clients have attested to.

“That is not enough, to maintain good health, parents should take a leading role in guiding their children to choose healthier foods, for one, I have done that with my children”, he said. “You are what you eat,” he added.

Mwakilasa has always exported Tanzanian products to the US, from dried sardines, Tanzanian honey and coffee. Now with his plant-based supplements, he has chosen to do all the production process, from start to packaging in Tanzania, using local labour, employing young Tanzanians. He is one of the few in the diaspora who have taken it upon themselves to sell Tanzanian products in the biggest economy in the world.

They are now trying to get their Tanzanian product into American health stores. He officially launched his product to the American audience at the biggest business Festival in the US.

The Invest Fest, the annual entrepreneurship festival held in Atlanta, Georgia, brings together under one roof investors, business educators, merging culture, entertainment and networking into a single event.

With an audience of more than 10,000 people. He presented his Tanzanian product to this humongous African American audience with significant purchasing power.

Unfortunately, even with unhealthy eating habits, some people choose not to exercise. Having physical activity even for 15 minutes a day can really be beneficial to one’s health,” he stated. But poor health is a blend of many factors, not only food. Even stress and depression can contribute to an ailment.

Depression is increasingly being witnessed in communities and families with financial strains, overworking parents with multiple jobs just to make a decent living.

All that combination affects the body. Realising this, Michael sought to use his plant-based product, not only to sell to diaspora and black communities but to advocate for a lifestyle change.

“You have to start sleeping right, eating right and thinking right,” he added. This online platform has helped guide, engage and support those seeking to know more about healthy food, an active lifestyle and how one can make a change.

A much-needed call for action in a time when Ultra-processed food becomes cheaper and often remains the only viable option for low-income households.

He has received encouraging feedback from Tanzanians in the diaspora and others, who have decided to improve their diets, cutting on junk food, being active and even those who have used his supplement.

“A lady called me saying she puts the supplement in her kids’ pancake and over time she has seen the improvement”, he said.