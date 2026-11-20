







For years, the conversation about taking Tanzanian music to international audiences has often revolved around one question: should artistes sing in English to stand a better chance of breaking into the global market?

But as music from different parts of the world continues to attract international audiences, that thinking is increasingly being challenged, with Bongo Flava having an opportunity to prove that its greatest strength lies in its originality rather than its ability to sound Western.

Tanzania's music industry has a distinctive identity, blending different rhythms, melodies, languages and cultural influences into a sound that has the potential to travel far beyond its borders.

Yet, despite producing hit songs and developing a growing pool of talented musicians, the industry continues to struggle with a mindset that sometimes treats English as the ultimate measure of international musical success.

There is nothing wrong with using English in music or when negotiating international business opportunities.

The changing international music landscape offers a compelling argument.

According to Luminate, between 2021 and 2023, English-language music began losing its share of the world's most-streamed songs.

English-language tracks accounted for approximately 67 per cent of the world's 10,000 most-streamed songs across audio and video platforms in 2021. The figure declined to 62.1 per cent in 2022 before falling further to 54.9 per cent in 2023.

Although English remained the leading language in global music consumption, the figures showed that audiences were increasingly embracing music performed in other languages.

The development does not necessarily mean American artistes are losing their audiences. Rather, it reflects growing competition from music industries that were previously less visible in international markets.

Artistes such as Bad Bunny, Karol G and Peso Pluma have demonstrated that singing in Spanish does not prevent musicians from achieving international commercial success.

Bad Bunny, in particular, has become one of the world's most influential music stars, building an international following largely through Spanish-language releases.

The economic strength of emerging music markets is equally significant.

According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) Global Music Report 2026, global recorded music revenues increased by 6.4 per cent to $31.7 billion in 2025, marking the industry's 11th consecutive year of growth.

Sub-Saharan Africa recorded a 15.2 per cent increase in revenue to $120 million, while Latin America led all regions with 17.1 per cent growth.

Asia recorded 10.9 per cent growth, demonstrating the expanding commercial opportunities across markets outside the traditional Western music centres.

These developments suggest that international music success is increasingly shaped by cultural diversity, digital distribution and the ability of artists to connect with audiences beyond language barriers.

Africa to the world

For Africa, this shift presents an opportunity that its music industry has already started to embrace.

Nigerian stars such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema and Tems, alongside Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz, have helped introduce African sounds to international audiences through streaming platforms, collaborations and performances.

According to Luminate, Afrobeats generated 2.5 billion on-demand audio streams in the United States during the first half of 2023, representing a 34 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period in 2022.

South Africa's Amapiano has also attracted international attention, introducing listeners to distinctive African rhythms, production techniques and musical traditions.

What makes these developments particularly important is that African artistes have not necessarily abandoned their musical identities to achieve international recognition.

Tanzania is also part of this growing movement.

Diamond Platnumz has established himself as one of the country's most internationally recognised musicians, while Harmonise, Zuchu, Marioo, Mbosso, Nandy and Jaiva are among artistes whose music has attracted audiences beyond their immediate markets.

Their ability to experiment with different sounds and collaborate with musicians from other countries demonstrates that Bongo Flava can participate in the international music conversation without losing its identity.

Music manager Godfrey Abel believes that the strength of Tanzanian music lies largely in its rhythms and melodies, which can connect with listeners even when they do not understand the language.

"The beauty of our music lies in its appealing sounds and rhythms. Even someone who does not understand the language can enjoy it, feel the excitement and dance because of the melody and beat," he says.

He adds that authenticity is equally important, particularly for emerging artistes seeking to establish themselves in an increasingly competitive industry.

The problem is not the language but the mindset

Bongo Flava artiste D Voice believes Tanzanian musicians sometimes underestimate the value of their own sound while placing too much importance on international recognition through English-language music.

He points to the relationship between Tanzanian and Nigerian music as an example of why local artistes should recognise what they bring to international collaborations.

"Diamond brought Davido here, and he enjoyed his time in Bongo because there are things here that he does not have back home," he says.

For D Voice, the mistake is assuming that writing songs in English automatically makes them more competitive internationally, when the real opportunity lies in creating something that stands out.

"The truth is that we do not always appreciate ourselves, even though we are doing very well and have developed different sounds. We often fail to carry our own music forward and allow it to stand on its own," he says.

According to him, international audiences are not necessarily looking for African artistes to reproduce Western music but are increasingly interested in discovering sounds that offer something different.

"We are not getting opportunities simply because we are singing in English. People are looking for us because of the unique things we have in our music, and those sounds can travel far," he adds.