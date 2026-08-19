Bongo Flava @30 brings the celebration to Dodoma

After lighting up Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, the Bongo Flava @30 celebrations are now heading to Dodoma, bringing the music, nostalgia and energy to Tanzania’s capital city.
The nationwide celebration marking three decades of Bongo Flava continues on August 22 at Chinangali Park, bringing together artistes and fans to celebrate the genre’s journey, influence and evolution.
The Dodoma edition is set to feature established names alongside contemporary voices, giving audiences a chance to revisit some of the sounds that have defined Bongo Flava while celebrating the artistes shaping its next chapter.