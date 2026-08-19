Bongo Flava @30 brings the celebration to Dodoma

After lighting up Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, the Bongo Flava @30 celebrations are now heading to Dodoma, bringing the music, nostalgia and energy to Tanzania’s capital city.

The nationwide celebration marking three decades of Bongo Flava continues on August 22 at Chinangali Park, bringing together artistes and fans to celebrate the genre’s journey, influence and evolution.

The Dodoma edition is set to feature established names alongside contemporary voices, giving audiences a chance to revisit some of the sounds that have defined Bongo Flava while celebrating the artistes shaping its next chapter.

Among the female performers taking the stage is Tanzanian singer and actress Baby Madaha, who is set to bring her signature sound to the celebrations.

Madaha is expected to take audiences through her music, including her popular track ‘Amore’, which she has teased ahead of her Dodoma performance.

The artiste has also used social media to build anticipation for the show, inviting fans to get ready for Amore as she joins the 30th anniversary celebrations.

Her appearance adds a female voice to a milestone event celebrating a genre that has continued to evolve across generations.

From Dar es Salaam to Mwanza and now Dodoma, Bongo Flava @30 is taking the celebration beyond the genre’s traditional home, turning its 30th anniversary into a nationwide party.