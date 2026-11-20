Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's Under-17 national football team, the Serengeti Boys, face a stern examination of their growing reputation when they meet Costa Rica in their opening Group I match of the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar on Saturday.

For head coach Elieneza Nsanganzelu and his young charges, the encounter presents an opportunity to turn their impressive progress in African football into a strong statement on the global stage.

Tanzania are making their maiden appearance at the tournament after finishing runners-up at the 2026 CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where they lost to Senegal in the final through a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Their opponents, however, bring considerably more World Cup experience.

Costa Rica are making their 12th appearance at the tournament and have reached the quarter-finals four times, making them a team Tanzania cannot afford to underestimate.

The difference in experience presents one of the biggest challenges for the Serengeti Boys, but their continental performance suggests they have the quality to compete.

Tanzania's campaign will partly depend on how effectively they manage Costa Rica's attacking threats, particularly forward Akenai Samuels, who has demonstrated his scoring ability and creativity.

Keeping him quiet will require disciplined defending, effective communication and concentration throughout the match.

At the other end, Tanzania will look to Dismas Athanasi to provide the attacking inspiration.

The youngster scored three goals at the African championship and emerged as one of the team's important attacking outlets.

At just 14, his confidence, movement and ability to find scoring positions could give Costa Rica's defence plenty to consider.

Another key figure is Issa Chole, whose creativity and influence earned him individual recognition at the continental tournament.

His ability to link midfield and attack could determine how effectively Tanzania create opportunities.

Goalkeeper Abraham Nassoro will also have an important responsibility.

His performances during the African championship, where he kept three clean sheets, demonstrated his importance to the team's defensive structure.

Beyond individual performances, Tanzania must approach the match with tactical discipline.

Costa Rica's experience could give them an advantage in managing different phases of the game, particularly when dealing with pressure.

Nsanganzelu's team have gained valuable international exposure through preparations that included assignments in China, England, South Korea and the Dubai Youth Challenge.

Their performances against different footballing styles have helped improve their understanding and adaptability.

The Serengeti Boys drew 2-2 with Venezuela, shared a 1-1 result with Australia and defeated Tajikistan 1-0 in Dubai, results that provided useful tests ahead of the tournament.