By Mohamedarif Suleman

Every Dar es Salaam morning is a negotiation conducted in small gestures. A hand waved at a junction. A samahani muttered on a narrow pavement.

The hazard lights flashed twice by a driver who has just been let into traffic. None of these gestures are laws. Most are not even noticed. Yet take them away, and the city would grind to a halt before lunchtime.

I remember when cars were few in Dar es Salaam, and a driver who let you into traffic expected a wave - and got one. Two fingers lifted off the steering wheel, a hand lifted in return, and both went on their way feeling the morning had gone well.

The wave has nearly vanished now. We are all in a hurry, and the fear of unstoppable bodabodas ramming into us keeps our foot on the accelerator and our hand on the wheel. To stop, to wave, to wait - these have become small acts of courage in a stream of traffic that no longer expects them.

There is a Swahili word for what that wave carried: adabu. It means courtesy, but it also means upbringing - the sense that how you move through the world among strangers is a measure of who you are. Adabu appears on no signpost. The contract it carries is unwritten, and we sign it every time we step out of our gate.

First, the garlands.

A garland goes to every stranger who keeps the city kind - the driver who lifts a hand to let another car into the stream of traffic; the pedestrian who says samahani instead of shouldering past on a crowded pavement; the shopkeeper who greets you with karibu before naming the price; the young man who stands to give his seat to an elder, without checking whether anyone is watching.

None of these gestures will make the news. But the city that has them runs, and the city that loses them pays for the loss every single day.

Now the gauntlets.

The first goes to us, the drivers. We know the hazard-light thank-you exists, and most of us have stopped using it. We overtake on the inside. We block the junction after the light has turned red, because our journey matters more than the next fifty.

And the drivers who refuse to give way have grown so many that those of us who still try are left behind and honked at - quietly told, by every honk, that courtesy is a tax we can no longer afford. When a car cannot give way, what travels down the road is selfishness with a number plate.

The second goes to us on foot. We walk three abreast on a pavement built for two, and expect the stranger coming the other way to step into the road. We drop our phones in the middle of the queue and act as if the queue should wait for our text. A pavement is a shared room, and we are the ones crowding it.

The third goes to us in conversation. We have largely stopped greeting before asking. Shikamoo has become something we say to our grandparents, not to the elder we meet on the stairs. We interrupt. We answer calls in the middle of a sentence spoken to our face. A greeting is the small acknowledgement that the other person exists. To skip it says they do not.

It is worth being fair here, and conceding that some of our predicament is imposed on us. The road changes made to accommodate the BRT corridors have condensed what were two comfortable lanes into two tightly packed ones - or sometimes a single lane.

This comes against a backdrop of rising imports of large vehicles, and no planned parking anywhere. The traffic lights are unreliable. Roundabouts - the one at the Askari Monument among them - give no clear indication of who has the right of way, and so drivers have fallen back on the rule that Might is Right.

But “the roads have left us no choice” is a weaker argument than it sounds. The choice is always there, and it is the same one: give way, or do not.

So here is a small test. Tomorrow morning, count how many times you are given way - at the junction, on the pavement, in the queue - and how many times you give way in return. The numbers are almost never equal. That is the point.

The gauntlet is down. Pick it up before you next step out of your gate.