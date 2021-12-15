Boomplay recap for 2021 in Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

It has been a long 2021 which had a fair share of difficulties.. But there are reasons to be cheerful as we look toward 2022.

One main reason is of all years, 2021 was a banner year for music. In Tanzania, there has been some changes in the music industry such as being incorporated into policy.

The emergence and growth of Amapiano and Singeli genres taking over the Bongo Flava industry, too, was part of that refreshing experience.

This is a start and there is a long way to go, but all in all, 2021 has given a good forecast for 2022.

On December 7, Boomplay released its yearly recap which saw artistes such as Rayvanny, Mbosso and Alikiba taking the first,second and third spots respectively in the 'Most Streamed Male' category.





On the other hand, Zuchu, Nandy and Anjella, were named as the 'Most Streamed Females’.

It is worth noting that Zuchu has held the number one spot for two years, in a row!





In a year that has seen over five albums and EPs released on Boomplay, a notable achievement has been that of a hip-hop artiste Stamina whose album "Paradiso", released in November, garnered one million streams within a week on the platform.





The Boomplay Recap showcases top artistes and songs that got audiences rocking throughout the year while highlighting users' personal preferences through the dedicated users' recap release.





Within the app, Boombuddies now have access to review their year in music based on their consumption throughout the year and showcase their music preference, taste and style by sharing the results with friends.





Tagged #MyBoomplayRecap2021, Boomplay users' recap highlights users' musical journey on Boomplay, detailing the number of songs they listened to during the year, their favourite genres, favourite artistes and many more.

In October, Boomplay signed a significant partnership with Billboard, in which Boomplay's streaming data was added to the data that informs the prestigious charts.

This development unlocked numerous opportunities for more African artistes on the international stage while also showcasing the vast talent across the continent.