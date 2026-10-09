Born a woman? Welcome to the fight to prove you are human

Upon reflection, perhaps we are not truly human after all.

Maybe there is another level of humanity, somewhere high up, reserved for the people lucky enough to be born female.

Because from what I know, life starts with a woman.

And yet somehow, all over the world, women are still having to explain why we deserve the same dignity, freedom and respect as men.

Maybe we aren't asking for equality.

Maybe we are asking for a demotion.

Because apparently, being female comes with so many rules, restrictions, opinions and instructions that sometimes I wonder whether humanity accidentally gave women a completely different user manual.

And honestly, it would be funny if it weren't so sad.

We are in the 21st century.

The 21st century!

We have artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, people planning trips into space and phones that recognise our faces.

Yet somewhere in the world, someone is still debating whether a woman should be allowed to go to school, work, move freely, speak publicly, choose whom she marries or make decisions about her life.

At this point, humanity needs a software update.

Lately, I have been thinking about women and the fights we keep having around the world.

And I realised something.

We may be fighting the same war, but we are definitely not fighting it from the same starting line.

As a Tanzanian woman, I can complain about being told how I should dress.

I can question why my skirt, neckline, hairstyle, shoes or even ankle bracelet suddenly becomes a matter for public consultation.

I can be irritated by the daily “psss psss”, “mrembo”, “Zuchu” and every other creative sound men have invented to get a woman's attention when she is simply trying to walk from one place to another. And yes, I can be annoyed by unnecessary touching.

That strange confidence some men have that a woman's body is apparently a community resource.

But then I look beyond Tanzania and realise that some women are fighting battles I have never had to fight.

There are women whose struggles are still about accessing education, working, moving freely, walking outside with their hair uncovered, participating in public life or making basic decisions about their own futures.

There are women living under systems where restrictions on their rights are not simply social expectations coming from a neighbour, auntie or colleague. They can be embedded in laws, institutions and policies.

Then there are women in places where many legal rights have been secured through generations of activism, but where women still confront sexual assault, harassment, violence and discrimination.

So even after winning some of the bigger legal battles, apparently there is still a committee somewhere reviewing women's bodies.

Here, women can be fighting patriarchy while simultaneously fighting poverty, unemployment, unequal opportunities, limited access to healthcare, economic dependence and cultural expectations.

Sometimes even the men are struggling.

But somehow, women are expected to squeeze gender inequality into the same suitcase.

You can be broke, unemployed, exhausted and worried about tomorrow, and somebody will still find the energy to tell you your dress is too short.

Please.

Priorities.

A woman says, “I deserve this opportunity.”

“But what about the men?”

She says, “I should be allowed to dress how I want.”

“Culture!”

She says, “I want financial independence.”

“But will you still need a man?”

She says, “Please don't touch me.”

“She is rude.”

She speaks confidently.

“She is too aggressive.”

She is quiet.

“She has no personality.”

Honestly, sometimes being a woman feels like being enrolled in a course nobody gave you the syllabus for.

We are expected to work, raise children, look presentable, respect traditions, maintain relationships, contribute financially, be feminine but not too feminine, be confident but not intimidating, and speak up but not too loudly.

It is exhausting.