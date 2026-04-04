CANDID TALK: We read, we rage, we move on...short-lived national outrage

I was having a chat with ChatGPT the other day when the CAG’s reports landed in the media, and I found myself asking the bot how things are actually supposed to be done,.

You know, what other countries normally do when auditors release those very serious documents filled with numbers, findings and vocabulary that sounds expensive to pronounce.

The bot, being calm, logical, and clearly untouched by group chats, explained that there is something called an accountability chain.

A very organised process where auditors identify problems, leaders respond quickly, institutions investigate thoroughly, systems improve and citizens eventually see results.

I almost dropped my tea.

Apparently, the audit report is not the grand finale.

It is merely the beginning. Stage one. The trailer before the real movie starts.

“Wait,” I typed back. “You mean the story continues after the report?”

“Yes,” the bot replied confidently, with the optimism of someone who has never watched our national attention span at work.

Because here, the report is the movie.

Every year, the document arrives like a seasonal blockbuster.

Thick pages. Serious tone. Numbers so large they make you reconsider every personal budgeting decision you have ever made.

Overnight, the entire country develops a sudden passion for public finance.

You start hearing phrases everywhere:

Unverified expenditure.

Unsupported payments.

Procurement irregularities.

These words are delivered so politely you almost want to thank whoever wrote them.

Nothing dramatic.

No shouting.

Just professional sentences quietly suggesting that money may have gone on a small adventure without supervision.

For about 72 hours, we become a nation of auditors.

Radio callers analyse billions with the confidence of seasoned economists.

Social media turns into a financial crime documentary produced entirely by people holding smartphones and strong opinions.

WhatsApp groups circulate highlighted screenshots like sacred texts.

Someone inevitably writes, “If it were my house…” followed by a voice note lasting seven minutes.

Then comes the national question. So what happens next?

According to ChatGPT, this is where accountability kicks into high gear, hearings, corrections, consequences, and reforms.

A relay race of responsibility where institutions pass the baton until real change crosses the finish line.

Here, however, we admire the baton.

Stage one is our strongest performance. Olympic level, honestly.

We receive the report. We read it passionately. We debate it academically. We trend it digitally. We nod knowingly in conversations with strangers.

For a brief, beautiful moment, the entire nation agrees that something must be done.

And then, gently, peacefully, we move on.

New headlines arrive. Life continues.

The collective outrage quietly clocks out without submitting a handover report.

The numbers return to their natural habitat, archived PDFs opened once a year like family photo albums.

Perhaps this is our unique innovation. We have mastered acknowledgement.

We recognise problems with consistency. We discuss them with enthusiasm. We even meme them responsibly.