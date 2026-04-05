Morning erections are healthy, experts warn persistent absence could signal heart problems

Mwanza. Just as breathing is essential for human survival, waking up in the morning with an erection is also considered an important sign of a man’s physical health.

Health experts say the condition is proof that blood circulation and the nervous system are functioning properly, and it reflects overall wellbeing.

For many men, waking up with an erection is normal. However, repeatedly waking up without one may be a warning sign, as it can indicate underlying problems such as poor blood circulation, erectile dysfunction, or even heart disease.

What experts say

Some health specialists warn that a man who consistently wakes up with a flaccid penis may be experiencing heart-related complications. They explain that most men naturally wake up with an erection, and the repeated absence of this could point to cardiovascular problems.

According to cardiologist Dr Adam C. Powell, morning erections occur due to healthy blood flow through the arteries that supply the penis.

“When someone loses this morning response, it may be a sign of deterioration in blood circulation systems, which can indicate heart disease,” he told the Daily Mail.

However, experts also note that waking up without an erection once or occasionally does not necessarily mean a serious health issue. But when the condition persists for a long period, it may be an early warning sign that the body is signalling a deeper medical problem.

A specialist in internal medicine at Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Hospital, Dr Agostino Makenya, says there is no straightforward yes-or-no answer, although there is a possible link between erectile issues and heart disease.

“As we know, there is a connection between blood and the heart, so it is possible there may be a problem with the heart. If someone notices this repeatedly, it is best to undergo medical tests to identify the cause. But you cannot directly conclude that a flaccid penis is automatically linked to heart disease, because it could also be due to age and reduced sexual strength,” he said.

Dr Makenya added that diabetes is also a possible cause, making medical testing important to determine whether the issue lies with the heart, reduced sexual performance, other illnesses, or ageing.

Research findings

Several international studies have examined the relationship between erectile dysfunction and heart disease or blood circulation problems.

A 1994 study known as the Massachusetts Male Aging Study, which involved 1,700 men aged between 40 and 70, found that men with erectile dysfunction faced a higher risk of heart disease compared to those without the condition.

A 2010 meta-analysis published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology reported that erectile dysfunction can appear two to five years before heart symptoms develop, suggesting it may serve as an early warning sign.





A 2013 European Society of Cardiology study involving men under the age of 60 also found that erectile dysfunction could act as an early indicator of blood vessel disease, even before heart symptoms emerge.

In 2018, research published in the journal Circulation, involving more than 1,800 men, showed that those who regularly woke up without an erection had a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular complications than those who did not experience the problem.

However, experts stress that not every man who wakes up without an erection has heart disease — but it may be a strong reason to seek medical assessment.

Other causes of reduced morning erections

Dr Makenya says several factors can affect a man’s ability to achieve erections, including ageing, diabetes, high blood pressure, and reduced testosterone levels.

Other contributors include obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, stress, and poor sleep.

Steps to take early