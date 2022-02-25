Diamond under fire for using unpopular flag

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanzanian Bongo Flava superstar Diamond Platnumz has found himself on the bad side of press after a snapshot of a scene from his latest banger ‘Digi’ revealed something that should have rather been cut from the music video.

The latest trending news in the music arena is Diamond’s infamous feature of American confederate flags. What some might not be aware of, is the fact that the confederate flags represent racial segregation and slavery – a bitter topic for African-Americans and the general black community. But, as it has been made very public on social media and beyond, the WCB boss used the flags in his Digi music video, leading to an avalanche of comments; mostly negative.

This debate focused on whether Diamond used the flags knowingly or unknowingly. Opinions are divided as to whether the East African icon used the opportunity as a ploy to make his song trend. If this is true, then those who labeled him musically creative and genius might be on to something.

But the use of the confederate flag wasn’t popular among activists and Tanzanians in the diaspora, with most of them asking Diamond to make a public apology and some even urging him to cut the scene from the music video.

The flag is a potent symbol of slavery and white supremacy.