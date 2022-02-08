Diamond Platnumz becomes first Tanzanian artiste to perform at Grammys Global Spin

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Platnumz has set another bar in East Africa after he became the first ever Tanzanian artist to perform at the Grammys Global Spin.

Aired late night on February 7, on Grammy’s recording academy official YouTube Channel, the singer performed his new song ‘Gidi’ alongside the band and beautiful models delivering a vocal-heavy and chilled out performance.

The WCB label boss has never got a Grammy nomination but with this featured performance the doors might be open for him to represent the country in upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Grammy’s Global Spin, a performance series was launched October, 2021 spotlighting artists from around the world.

Each episode of Global Spin features a performance from a notable artist or group and will celebrate both the creators and their home countries.

The series are aired bi-weekly on Tuesdays at 400pm on the Recording Academy's official YouTube channel, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Global Spin aims to keep fans of the international music community plugged into one of the most exciting lanes in all of music.